Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher Theatre

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the Fisher Theatre. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him,' 'Gethsemane,' and 'Superstar.' Now playing at the Fisher Theatre through Mar 5, 2023. With performances at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm on March 4th and 5th. Tickets for this show are available at ticketmaster.com

At the show's beginning, the ushers told us that this performance had no intermission and went straight through for ninety minutes. Learning the show has no break can be daunting, especially when you have little religious knowledge of the source material and have never listened to the music. However, the pure talent of this cast was so enchanting that by the time the performers sang their final song, I had to pick my jaw up from the floor. Elvie Ellis (Judas) performed this iconic part with his mesmerizing vocal range. His powerful and moving performance made the audience sympathize with his character. Jack Hopewell (Jesus) leads the show with him immediately playing the guitar, his unflinching acting performance, and has a chest belt that would rival Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. In addition, he often would perform an impressive vocal run that would make you forget you were seeing a broadway musical and immersed the audience into a full-on rock and roll concert.

My favorite part of the show was the choreography by Drew McOnie. McOnie's choreography has some of the most contemporary choreography I have seen in a play. Jesus Christ Superstar has an enormous cast, so to be in sync with each other for the entirety of this high-energy, non-stop show is challenging and thus makes it that much more impressive. The props department also deserves a standing ovation for its creativity. Using microphone stands as staff, swords, and other transformations were integral to the characters' costumes, often revealed in multiple ways, surprising the audience. Finally, how the performers used paint and glitter to symbolize water, blood, and betrayal in this show was so impactful for how the audience perceived the torture and corruption in the final days of Jesus's story. The cast and crew of Jesus Christ Superstar uplifted the audience in complete amazement. Tickets for this show are available at ticketmaster.com.