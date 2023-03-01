Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher Theatre

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher Theatre

This production will perform at The Fisher Theatre through March 5th

Mar. 01, 2023  

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the Fisher Theatre. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him,' 'Gethsemane,' and 'Superstar.' Now playing at the Fisher Theatre through Mar 5, 2023. With performances at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm on March 4th and 5th. Tickets for this show are available at ticketmaster.com

At the show's beginning, the ushers told us that this performance had no intermission and went straight through for ninety minutes. Learning the show has no break can be daunting, especially when you have little religious knowledge of the source material and have never listened to the music. However, the pure talent of this cast was so enchanting that by the time the performers sang their final song, I had to pick my jaw up from the floor. Elvie Ellis (Judas) performed this iconic part with his mesmerizing vocal range. His powerful and moving performance made the audience sympathize with his character. Jack Hopewell (Jesus) leads the show with him immediately playing the guitar, his unflinching acting performance, and has a chest belt that would rival Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. In addition, he often would perform an impressive vocal run that would make you forget you were seeing a broadway musical and immersed the audience into a full-on rock and roll concert.

My favorite part of the show was the choreography by Drew McOnie. McOnie's choreography has some of the most contemporary choreography I have seen in a play. Jesus Christ Superstar has an enormous cast, so to be in sync with each other for the entirety of this high-energy, non-stop show is challenging and thus makes it that much more impressive. The props department also deserves a standing ovation for its creativity. Using microphone stands as staff, swords, and other transformations were integral to the characters' costumes, often revealed in multiple ways, surprising the audience. Finally, how the performers used paint and glitter to symbolize water, blood, and betrayal in this show was so impactful for how the audience perceived the torture and corruption in the final days of Jesus's story. The cast and crew of Jesus Christ Superstar uplifted the audience in complete amazement. Tickets for this show are available at ticketmaster.com.





Related Stories

From This Author - Emily Schenk

Emily Schenk is a wife and owner of a farm in Milford where she raises ducks, chickens, and her two dogs Daisy Rey and Scrumpy. She is a former thespian and current Broadway fanatic. She enjoys an ... (read more about this author)


Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher TheatreReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Fisher Theatre
March 1, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. The legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him 'Superstar.' Now playing at the Fisher Theatre through Mar 5, 2023. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Fisher TheatreReview: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Fisher Theatre
February 21, 2023

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting to see on a Broadway stage is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Jagged Little Pill will perform at The Fisher Theatre in Detroit through February 26th. You can purchase tickets at Jagged Little Pill (Touring) Tickets | Event Dates & Schedule | Ticketmaster.com.
Review: THE FUTURE IS FEMALE at Flint Repertory TheatreReview: THE FUTURE IS FEMALE at Flint Repertory Theatre
February 7, 2023

The Flint Repertory Theatre is proud to present the world premiere comedy of The Future is Female, written by and starring Nandita Shenoy. The Future is Female will perform at the Flint Repertory Theatre from February 3rd-19th, 2023. For more information on the production and to buy tickets, please call 810-237-7333 or visit tickets.thefim.org.
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera HouseReview: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera House
February 2, 2023

It's showtime! The ghost-with-the-most will make his Detroit debut in this edgy and irreverent new Broadway musical comedy. BEETLEJUICE will play at the Opera House from January 31 – February 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or BroadwayinDetroit.com.
Interview: Mark Morris Talks about the Elegance and Individuality of The Hard Nut at the DETROIT OPERA HOUSEInterview: Mark Morris Talks about the Elegance and Individuality of The Hard Nut at the DETROIT OPERA HOUSE
November 21, 2022

While it may not be your traditional Nutcracker, the production is set to Tchaikovsky’s score performed by a live 48-piece orchestra. This version mines E.T.A Hoffmann’s original story to recreate a world inspired by Charles Burns that is both funny and inventive. Performing December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. & December 4th at 2:30 p.m.
share