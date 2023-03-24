RENT Comes to the Dio

The Dio - Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County's professional, award-winning dinner theatre, will bring Jonathan Larson's RENT back to the stage after a sold out run last fall! The production is the winner of 8 Michigan Wilde Awards for excellence in professional theatre as presented by EncoreMichigan.com for the 2021/2022 Michigan theatre season, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Steve DeBruyne), Best Set Design (Matt Tomich), Best Lead Actor in a Musical (James Fischer), Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alaina Kerr), Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Xavier Sarabia), Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Jayla Fletcher) and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Ash Moran).

Set in the East Village of New York City in the 1990s, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

All tickets include dinner, featuring The Dio's signature fried chicken, non-alcoholic beverages, dessert and the show. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options are available when ordered in advance. To see the full menu, please visit diotheatre.com.

Performances take place at The Dio, 177 E. Main Street, Pinckney Michigan, 48169 from March 31 through April 30, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. No performance on Easter Sunday, April 9. There will also be an added evening performance on Thursday, April 27.

Tickets for all performances are available now and may be purchased by visiting diotheatre.com or by calling (517) 672-6009. Seating is limited, so consider making your reservations well in advance.

*RENT contains strong language and mature subject matter, and is intended for adult audiences. Guests under the age of 18 are welcome when accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.