RENT Comes to Farmers Alley Theatre This June and July.

Concluding a mainstage season of critically acclaimed performances (A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, The Great Leap, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Chicken & Biscuits), Farmers Alley Theatre will present its highly anticipated production of RENT.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. It follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

This innovative production is directed by Trey Ellett. Last seen at Farmers Alley Theatre as Dan in our acclaimed 2013 production of Next to Normal, Trey has a long history with RENT. From playing Mark during the original Broadway run and directing several productions across the world to his work with RENT’s original director Michael Greif, this is a show Trey knows very well.

The Farmers Alley Theatre production stars Equity professional actors Logan Farine as Roger, Chris Minor as Collins, and David Nacio as Angel. Several Farmers Alley Favorites return as well including Jason Koch (Bright Star) as Mark, with Teddy Huff (A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett) and Michael Davis Arnold (A Year with Frog and Toad) in the ensemble. Newcomers include Mariangeli Collado as Mimi, Stephanie Reuning-Scherer as Maureen, Oluchi Nwaokorie as Joanne, and Kemar Williams as Benny. The ensemble is rounded out by Alexis Aponte, Travon Moore, Jack Ford-Teich, and Brittany Allen, with Jalen Xavier and Kailin Kenerly as swings. Lori Hatfield (Avenue Q) serves as the production's Music Director with choreography by Melissa Sparks (Cabaret).

Trey says, “RENT is a truly special show. The fact that its themes of love and struggle and triumph continue to resonate with audiences to this day speaks to its enduring importance. I was fortunate enough to make my Broadway debut in this musical, and even 20 years later it remains a huge part of my life.”

“We knew Farmers Alley Theatre wanted to end its 15th Anniversary season with something high-energy, artistically moving and that would really speak to who we are as a company,” says Executive Director Robert Weiner, “And there’s no show that more captures that spirit to us than Jonathan Larson’s landmark musical, RENT. There’s been a buzz building for over 525,600 minutes for this show, and we can’t wait to share its message about love, hope, and representation with our beloved community. No Day But Today!”

Alongside this production, and with the generous support of the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, Farmers Alley Theatre is honored to host a twelve by twelve foot section of the AIDS Memorial Quilt in the theatre’s lobby throughout the run of RENT. The premiere symbol of the AIDS pandemic, a living memorial to a generation lost to AIDS, and an important HIV prevention education tool, the AIDS Memorial Quilt is an epic 54-ton tapestry that includes nearly 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals. Information on viewing times for the quilt will be available on farmersalleytheatre.com.

Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to once again partner with local organizations to provide talkbacks with following select performances of RENT. Talkbacks will be hosted by CARES Sexual Wellness Services on Saturday, June 24, Gryphon Place on Friday, June 30, and by OutFront Kalamazoo and Queer Theatre Kalamazoo on Saturday, July 8.

In response to strong interest from the community and the opening weekend completely selling out, an additional six performances of RENT were added before rehearsals began, a first in the fifteen year history of Farmers Alley Theatre. RENT now runs for four weekends from June 22 through July 16. Tickets are $45/$49 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $40/$44 on Thursdays. $10 rush tickets are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability, must be present at the box office). Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Preview performance tickets on 6/22 are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727. RENT contains adult themes.

RENT is generously supported by Peregrine, Morrison Jewelers, Keyser Insurance, Jeff K Ross Financial Services, Latimer Lofts, the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo with season support from First National Bank of Michigan.