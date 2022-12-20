Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Planet Ant Presents ANT PLANET

Watch live on December 21st at 8 PM.

Dec. 20, 2022  

A new digital showcase bringing Planet Ant Theatrics to you at home or work, or wherever your device is. Monthly on Wednesdays, the company will give you a preview of what's coming to their stage(s) featuring special guests, music, comedians, writers, and performers of all kinds, so you'll never have FOMO again!

Returning home for Christmas, #1 cool guy Joe Kelley brings psychedelic comedy all the way from Tennessee. Dan Martin of Ferncare explains just how easy free healthcare actually is. Sidenote, did you know he's the former mayor of Ferndale? Country music icons, The Family Jewels, will sing their way into your hearts. They know every famous person, and they have stories. Count Cat (a vampire/cat), will tell us about Planet 9 Film Festival (it is "under the underground,") but watch out, Count! You may be running out of lives 'cause writer/director Robyn Whitlaw says it's time for the Last Meow - a new live theater show where all but one actor gets a script, and that actor has to solve a mystery. It features Fox2 Meteorologist Alan Longstreet, Attorney Mike Morse, and Comedian Tam White. Of course, none of that may matter since Detroit's premiere blood cult, The Cult of Spaceskull (rock band), will inculcate our minds and souls. Emilio Rodriguez of the Black and Brown Theatre may just be our only hope.


Watch live on December 21st at 8 PM.

Buy Tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215703®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fplanet-ant-presents-ant-planet-tickets-453047867367%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Croswell Opera House Lead Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Croswell Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Grand Rapids Symphony Announces Contract Extensions Photo
Grand Rapids Symphony Announces Contract Extensions
The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced the extensions of both its current contract with the Grand Rapids Federation of Musicians, as well as that of Music Director Marcelo Lehninger.
HAROLD & MAUDE, THE MUSICAL Comes to Birmingham Village Players Photo
HAROLD & MAUDE, THE MUSICAL Comes to Birmingham Village Players
The Birmingham Village Players (BVP) 100th season continues with the community theatre debut of Harold & Maude, The Musical. This musical introduces Harold, a death-obsessed young man, to Maude, a life-affirming octogenarian. 
Sphinx Symphony Orchestra And EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble to Present Debut Collaboration in An Photo
Sphinx Symphony Orchestra And EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble to Present Debut Collaboration in Ann Arbor
The Sphinx Symphony Orchestra, alongside Sphinx's EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble, will embark on a debut collaboration to the University Musical Society in Ann Arbor, MI on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00pm, followed by a co-presentation on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 8:00pm in Washington, DC.

More Hot Stories For You


Grand Rapids Symphony Announces Contract ExtensionsGrand Rapids Symphony Announces Contract Extensions
December 16, 2022

The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced the extensions of both its current contract with the Grand Rapids Federation of Musicians, as well as that of Music Director Marcelo Lehninger.
HAROLD & MAUDE, THE MUSICAL Comes to Birmingham Village PlayersHAROLD & MAUDE, THE MUSICAL Comes to Birmingham Village Players
December 16, 2022

The Birmingham Village Players (BVP) 100th season continues with the community theatre debut of Harold & Maude, The Musical. This musical introduces Harold, a death-obsessed young man, to Maude, a life-affirming octogenarian. 
Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on TourExclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
Sphinx Symphony Orchestra And EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble to Present Debut Collaboration in Ann Arbor and D.CSphinx Symphony Orchestra And EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble to Present Debut Collaboration in Ann Arbor and D.C
December 14, 2022

The Sphinx Symphony Orchestra, alongside Sphinx's EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble, will embark on a debut collaboration to the University Musical Society in Ann Arbor, MI on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00pm, followed by a co-presentation on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 8:00pm in Washington, DC.
David Sedaris is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in AprilDavid Sedaris is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in April
December 13, 2022

 WDET presents An Evening With David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Fisher Theatre on April 19 at 7:30 p.m.
share