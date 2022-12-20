Planet Ant Presents ANT PLANET

A new digital showcase bringing Planet Ant Theatrics to you at home or work, or wherever your device is. Monthly on Wednesdays, the company will give you a preview of what's coming to their stage(s) featuring special guests, music, comedians, writers, and performers of all kinds, so you'll never have FOMO again!

Returning home for Christmas, #1 cool guy Joe Kelley brings psychedelic comedy all the way from Tennessee. Dan Martin of Ferncare explains just how easy free healthcare actually is. Sidenote, did you know he's the former mayor of Ferndale? Country music icons, The Family Jewels, will sing their way into your hearts. They know every famous person, and they have stories. Count Cat (a vampire/cat), will tell us about Planet 9 Film Festival (it is "under the underground,") but watch out, Count! You may be running out of lives 'cause writer/director Robyn Whitlaw says it's time for the Last Meow - a new live theater show where all but one actor gets a script, and that actor has to solve a mystery. It features Fox2 Meteorologist Alan Longstreet, Attorney Mike Morse, and Comedian Tam White. Of course, none of that may matter since Detroit's premiere blood cult, The Cult of Spaceskull (rock band), will inculcate our minds and souls. Emilio Rodriguez of the Black and Brown Theatre may just be our only hope.



Watch live on December 21st at 8 PM.

Buy Tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215703®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fplanet-ant-presents-ant-planet-tickets-453047867367%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1