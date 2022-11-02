Pigeon Creek Bringing THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR To The Sauk
Pigeon Creek returns to The Sauk each fall with one of Shakespeare's plays. The Sauk is Hillsdale County's community theatre.
The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company will present a one-night only, special event performance of William Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
"The Merry Wives of Windsor" is a comedy that follows the exploits of Sir John Falstaff, a down-on-his-luck knight who tries to woo both Mistress Page and Mistress Ford in order to get their husbands' money. The women find out about his plan, and plot to trick Falstaff. Meanwhile, Mistress Ford's jealous husband attempts to catch his wife and Falstaff together. A cast of quirky Windsor citizens join in the fun.
Pigeon Creek's production features actors Chaz Albright, Kate Bode, Mike Dodge, Kimi Griggs, Kat Hermes, Scott Lange, Katherine Mayberry, Ashley Normand, Brad Sytsma, Kate Tubbs, Scott Wright and Seraphina Zorn.
Pigeon Creek is Michigan's only year-round, professional, touring Shakespeare company. Pigeon Creek returns to The Sauk each fall with one of Shakespeare's plays. The Sauk is Hillsdale County's community theatre.
All tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.thesauk.org or at the door starting one hour prior to the performance.
November 2, 2022
