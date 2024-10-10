News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore

Running from October 10–20, 2024 at The Encore Theatre.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image

The University of Michigan’s renowned School of Music, Theatre & Dance travels to Dexter for the next two weeks for a special production of Bat Boy: The Musical, running from October 10–20, 2024 at The Encore Theatre. See photos from the production.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore
Mandy Patinkin Will Perform at Miller Auditorium Next Year
RIVERDANCE 30 — THE NEW GENERATION On Sale October 15 At Miller Auditorium
Photo/Video: Carolee Carmello Leads KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour

Directed by Vincent J. Cardinal,  music directed by Jason DeBord (the original Off-Broadway production of Bat Boy: The Musical) and choreographed by U-M senior, Nicola Troschinetz.

Based on a “true story” in the tabloid “The Weekly World News”, Bat Boy: The Musical is a ridiculous, heartfelt comedy/horror musical about a half bat/half boy found in a cave in the hills of West Virginia. With infectious music and dark humor, this offbeat production challenges conventions and leaves audiences spellbound by its quirky charm. A cult favorite, the show explores themes of acceptance, prejudice, and humanity with a rock-infused score. 

The show’s original creative team—book writers Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, and composer/lyricist Laurence O'Keefe (Broadway’s Legally Blonde, and off-Broadway’s cult classic Heathers: The Musical)—are implementing never-before-seen updates to the piece, giving this production an exclusive fresh take on the musical.

Tickets are available online at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office at (734) 268-6200. Ticket prices range from $28-$57, with $20 student and theatre industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).

Photo Credit: Peter Smith

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image

Aaron Syi

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi and Aquila Sol

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
The company of Bat Boy

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Gabriel Sanchez, Logan Krushinski, Sutton Kaylor

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Logan Krushinski, Nick Aiello

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, Aaron Syi

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Archie Bracegirdle

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Sutton Taylor, Logan Krushinski, Archie Bracegirlde

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Stephanie Reuning-Scherer

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aquila Sol, Jamie Martin Mann

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aquila Sol, Aaron Syi

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi, Jamie Martin Mann

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Jamie Martin Mann

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Company

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi and Company

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi and Company

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Gabriel Sanchez and Company

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi, Gabriel Sanchez

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi and Company

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi and Company

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, Aaron Syi

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Keyon Pickett

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Keyon Pickett and Company

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Aaron Syi

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Logan Krushinski, Quincy Hampton, Sutton Taylor

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Jamie Martin Mann, Aaron Syi, Aquila Sol

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Company of Bat Boy

Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore Image
Company of Bat Boy




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos