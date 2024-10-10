Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore

Running from October 10–20, 2024 at The Encore Theatre.
The University of Michigan’s renowned School of Music, Theatre & Dance travels to Dexter for the next two weeks for a special production of Bat Boy: The Musical, running from October 10–20, 2024 at The Encore Theatre. See photos from the production.
Directed by Vincent J. Cardinal, music directed by Jason DeBord (the original Off-Broadway production of Bat Boy: The Musical) and choreographed by U-M senior, Nicola Troschinetz.
Based on a “true story” in the tabloid “The Weekly World News”, Bat Boy: The Musical is a ridiculous, heartfelt comedy/horror musical about a half bat/half boy found in a cave in the hills of West Virginia. With infectious music and dark humor, this offbeat production challenges conventions and leaves audiences spellbound by its quirky charm. A cult favorite, the show explores themes of acceptance, prejudice, and humanity with a rock-infused score.
The show’s original creative team—book writers Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, and composer/lyricist Laurence O'Keefe (Broadway’s Legally Blonde, and off-Broadway’s cult classic Heathers: The Musical)—are implementing never-before-seen updates to the piece, giving this production an exclusive fresh take on the musical.
Tickets are available online at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office at (734) 268-6200. Ticket prices range from $28-$57, with $20 student and theatre industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).
Photo Credit: Peter Smith
Aaron Syi
Aaron Syi and Aquila Sol
The company of Bat Boy
Gabriel Sanchez, Logan Krushinski, Sutton Kaylor
Logan Krushinski, Nick Aiello
Aaron Syi
Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, Aaron Syi
Archie Bracegirdle
Sutton Taylor, Logan Krushinski, Archie Bracegirlde
Stephanie Reuning-Scherer
Aquila Sol, Jamie Martin Mann
Aquila Sol, Aaron Syi
Aaron Syi, Jamie Martin Mann
Jamie Martin Mann
Company
Aaron Syi and Company
Aaron Syi and Company
Gabriel Sanchez and Company
Aaron Syi, Gabriel Sanchez
Aaron Syi and Company
Aaron Syi
Aaron Syi and Company
Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, Aaron Syi
Keyon Pickett
Keyon Pickett and Company
Aaron Syi
Aaron Syi
Logan Krushinski, Quincy Hampton, Sutton Taylor
Jamie Martin Mann, Aaron Syi, Aquila Sol
Company of Bat Boy
Company of Bat Boy
