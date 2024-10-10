Photos: University Of Michigan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL At The Encore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Michigan’s renowned School of Music, Theatre & Dance travels to Dexter for the next two weeks for a special production of Bat Boy: The Musical, running from October 10–20, 2024 at The Encore Theatre. See photos from the production.

Directed by Vincent J. Cardinal, music directed by Jason DeBord (the original Off-Broadway production of Bat Boy: The Musical) and choreographed by U-M senior, Nicola Troschinetz.

Based on a “true story” in the tabloid “The Weekly World News”, Bat Boy: The Musical is a ridiculous, heartfelt comedy/horror musical about a half bat/half boy found in a cave in the hills of West Virginia. With infectious music and dark humor, this offbeat production challenges conventions and leaves audiences spellbound by its quirky charm. A cult favorite, the show explores themes of acceptance, prejudice, and humanity with a rock-infused score.

The show’s original creative team—book writers Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, and composer/lyricist Laurence O'Keefe (Broadway’s Legally Blonde, and off-Broadway’s cult classic Heathers: The Musical)—are implementing never-before-seen updates to the piece, giving this production an exclusive fresh take on the musical.

Tickets are available online at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office at (734) 268-6200. Ticket prices range from $28-$57, with $20 student and theatre industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).

Photo Credit: Peter Smith Aaron Syi

Aaron Syi and Aquila Sol

The company of Bat Boy

Gabriel Sanchez, Logan Krushinski, Sutton Kaylor

Logan Krushinski, Nick Aiello

Aaron Syi

Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, Aaron Syi

Archie Bracegirdle

Sutton Taylor, Logan Krushinski, Archie Bracegirlde

Stephanie Reuning-Scherer

Aquila Sol, Jamie Martin Mann

Aquila Sol, Aaron Syi

Aaron Syi, Jamie Martin Mann

Jamie Martin Mann

Company

Aaron Syi and Company

Aaron Syi and Company

Gabriel Sanchez and Company

Aaron Syi, Gabriel Sanchez

Aaron Syi and Company

Aaron Syi

Aaron Syi and Company

Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, Aaron Syi

Keyon Pickett

Keyon Pickett and Company

Aaron Syi

Aaron Syi

Logan Krushinski, Quincy Hampton, Sutton Taylor

Jamie Martin Mann, Aaron Syi, Aquila Sol

Company of Bat Boy

Company of Bat Boy

Comments