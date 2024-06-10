Photos: The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents OKLAHOMA!

The Encore Musical Theatre Company's production of the timeless musical classic, Oklahoma! by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein opened last week.
The Encore Musical Theatre Company's production of the timeless musical classic, Oklahoma! by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein opened last week. With the 14-piece orchestra, conducted by R. MacKenzie Lewis, taking center stage, the audience is immersed in the rich and vibrant score of one of Broadway's most beloved musicals. See photos from the production.
Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore and the visionary behind this production shares his excitement about the innovative approach: "Having the orchestra on stage brings a dynamic energy to the performance, creating a seamless blend of music and storytelling. It's a special opportunity for our audience to witness the incredible talent of our musicians first-hand."
The production features a talented ensemble cast, including 14 students from the University of Michigan School of Music Theatre and Dance. These emerging stars, many of whom are singing and dancing in the ensemble while understudying lead roles, bring a fresh and invigorating energy to The Encore's stage.
Among the standout U-M student performers are rising senior Jason Koch, who takes on the iconic role of "Curly", alongside the charming Maddie Dick as "Ado Annie", and the charismatic Anderson Zoll as "Will Parker". Their talent and dedication promise to breathe new life into these beloved characters, making this production of "Oklahoma!" a must-see event.
Starring as "Laurey" is Aurora Penepacker (Encore's Once on This Island), joined by Encore favorites David Moan as "Judd Fry", Keith Kalinowski as "Andrew Carnes", and Cody Dent as "Ali Hakim". Making her Encore debut is Michigan staple Julia Glander as "Aunt Eller".
Rounding out the cast are Elle Michaels, Terrence Bennett, Nova Brown, Ethan Hoefer, Tsumari Patterson, Brady Ryan Phillips, Kate Player, Natasha Rodriguez, Drey'Von Simmons, Aquila Sol, Samuel Sommer, Ella Thomas-Montgomery, Nicola Troschinetz, Shaun White, and Abby Widlak.
The set design is by Shane Cinal, lighting design by Joseph R. Walls and Ethan Hoffman, costume design by Marilee Dechart, sound design by Chris Goosman, props design by Anne Donevan. The production is directed by Daniel Cooney, with choreography by Amy West. Alexander Kunitz serves as Production Stage Manager.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Encore's website: theencoretheatre.org
Photo Credit: Michele Anliker
Jason Mulay Koch
Jason Mulay Koch and Julia Glander
Aurora Penepacker, Jason Mulay Koch, Julia Glander
Jason Mulay Koch, Aurora Penepacker
Anderson Zoll and Ensemble
Anderson Zoll and Ensemble
Anderson Zoll and Ensemble
Anderson Zoll and Ensemble
Anderson Zoll and Ensemble
Maddie Dick
Aurora Penepacker, Maddie Dick
Aurora Penepacker, Cody Dent
Keith Kalinowski, Maddie Dick, Cody Dent
Maddie Dick, Anderson Zoll
Aurora Penepacker and Ensemble
Jason Mulay Koch, David Moan
Aurora Penepacker
Natasha Rodriguez, Jason Koch
Natasha Rodriguez, Jason Koch
Natasha Rodriguez, Jason Koch, and Company
R. MacKenzie Lewis and orchestra
Julia Glander and Company
Anderson Zoll, Julia Glander, Evan Hoefer
Drey''Von Simmons and Company
Kate Player, Shaun White, and company
Tsumari Patterson, Kate Player, Shaun White
Anderson Zoll, Maddie Dick
Anderson Zoll, Cody Dent
Aurora Penepacker, David Moan
Aurora Penepacker, David Moan
Aurora Penepacker, Jason Mulay Koch
Abby Widlak, Anderson Zoll, Aquila Sol, Ella Thomas-Montgomery
Aurora Penepacker, Jason Mulay Koch
Maddie Dick, Anderson Zoll, and company
David Moan, Aurora Penepacker, Jason Mulay Koch
Cody Dent, Maddie Dick
Maddie Dick, Anderson Zoll
The Company
