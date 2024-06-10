Photos: The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents OKLAHOMA!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Encore Musical Theatre Company's production of the timeless musical classic, Oklahoma! by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein opened last week. With the 14-piece orchestra, conducted by R. MacKenzie Lewis, taking center stage, the audience is immersed in the rich and vibrant score of one of Broadway's most beloved musicals. See photos from the production.

Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore and the visionary behind this production shares his excitement about the innovative approach: "Having the orchestra on stage brings a dynamic energy to the performance, creating a seamless blend of music and storytelling. It's a special opportunity for our audience to witness the incredible talent of our musicians first-hand."

The production features a talented ensemble cast, including 14 students from the University of Michigan School of Music Theatre and Dance. These emerging stars, many of whom are singing and dancing in the ensemble while understudying lead roles, bring a fresh and invigorating energy to The Encore's stage.

Among the standout U-M student performers are rising senior Jason Koch, who takes on the iconic role of "Curly", alongside the charming Maddie Dick as "Ado Annie", and the charismatic Anderson Zoll as "Will Parker". Their talent and dedication promise to breathe new life into these beloved characters, making this production of "Oklahoma!" a must-see event.

Starring as "Laurey" is Aurora Penepacker (Encore's Once on This Island), joined by Encore favorites David Moan as "Judd Fry", Keith Kalinowski as "Andrew Carnes", and Cody Dent as "Ali Hakim". Making her Encore debut is Michigan staple Julia Glander as "Aunt Eller".

Rounding out the cast are Elle Michaels, Terrence Bennett, Nova Brown, Ethan Hoefer, Tsumari Patterson, Brady Ryan Phillips, Kate Player, Natasha Rodriguez, Drey'Von Simmons, Aquila Sol, Samuel Sommer, Ella Thomas-Montgomery, Nicola Troschinetz, Shaun White, and Abby Widlak.

The set design is by Shane Cinal, lighting design by Joseph R. Walls and Ethan Hoffman, costume design by Marilee Dechart, sound design by Chris Goosman, props design by Anne Donevan. The production is directed by Daniel Cooney, with choreography by Amy West. Alexander Kunitz serves as Production Stage Manager.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Encore's website: theencoretheatre.org

Photo Credit: Michele Anliker

Jason Mulay Koch

Jason Mulay Koch and Julia Glander

Aurora Penepacker, Jason Mulay Koch, Julia Glander

Jason Mulay Koch, Aurora Penepacker

Anderson Zoll and Ensemble

Anderson Zoll and Ensemble

Anderson Zoll and Ensemble

Anderson Zoll and Ensemble

Anderson Zoll and Ensemble

Maddie Dick

Aurora Penepacker, Maddie Dick

Aurora Penepacker, Cody Dent

Keith Kalinowski, Maddie Dick, Cody Dent

Maddie Dick, Anderson Zoll

Aurora Penepacker and Ensemble

Jason Mulay Koch, David Moan

David Moan

David Moan

Aurora Penepacker

Natasha Rodriguez, Jason Koch

Natasha Rodriguez, Jason Koch

Natasha Rodriguez, Jason Koch, and Company

R. MacKenzie Lewis and orchestra

Julia Glander and Company

Anderson Zoll, Julia Glander, Evan Hoefer

Drey''Von Simmons and Company

Kate Player, Shaun White, and company

Tsumari Patterson, Kate Player, Shaun White

Anderson Zoll, Maddie Dick

Anderson Zoll, Cody Dent

Aurora Penepacker, David Moan

Aurora Penepacker, David Moan

Aurora Penepacker, Jason Mulay Koch

Abby Widlak, Anderson Zoll, Aquila Sol, Ella Thomas-Montgomery

Aurora Penepacker, Jason Mulay Koch

Maddie Dick, Anderson Zoll, and company

David Moan, Aurora Penepacker, Jason Mulay Koch

Cody Dent, Maddie Dick

Maddie Dick, Anderson Zoll

The Company

Comments