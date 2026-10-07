Photos: THE SINGULARITY PLAY to Make Michigan Premiere at Actors' Theatre

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Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids will open the Michigan premiere of Jay Stull's The Singularity Play on October 8 at Spectrum Theater in downtown Grand Rapids. Check out photos of the production.

Witty, unsettling, and moving, The Singularity Play brings a group of theatre artists into an unused conference room at Google's Manhattan offices, where they have been hired to collaborate with Denise, an advanced artificial intelligence, on the creation of a new play. What begins as an unusual artistic experiment becomes increasingly personal, raising questions about authorship, control, intimacy, and what creativity and connection reveal about being human.

At a moment when generative AI is rapidly changing conversations around art, labor, and authorship, Stull's play approaches those questions through something deeply human: a room full of theatre artists trying to make something together. Beneath its technological premise, The Singularity Play becomes as much a love story to theatre and humanity as it is an exploration of artificial intelligence.

The production is directed by Kyle Los and continues Actors' Theatre's commitment to contemporary work that asks audiences to engage with the social, cultural, and ethical questions shaping the world around us.

Performances of The Singularity Play run October 8-10 and October 15-17 at 7:30 p.m., with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, October 11, at Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain Street in downtown Grand Rapids.

Since returning from the pandemic shutdown, Actors' Theatre has continued to offer Pay What You Want ticketing for every performance as part of its effort to reduce financial barriers and make live theatre more accessible to the community.

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