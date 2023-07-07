Photos: First Look at The Inspired Acting Company's JOHN & JEN

The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County’s newest professional theatre continues its inaugural season with the Michigan premiere of the compelling musical, John & Jen, by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. Check out all new photos below!

This deeply-moving, intelligent, and truly original musical takes an intimate look at the complexities of familial relationships set to the backdrop of a changing America from the 1950s to the 1990s. Jen has two major relationships in her life, her brother and her son. Once extremely close, the Vietnam war tears Jen and brother John apart forever. Later, Jen names her only son John and tries to make up for past mistakes to the consternation and alienation of her son. With a powerful score by Michigan’s own, Andrew Lippa ("The Addams Family," "Big Fish," "The Wild Party"), it’s a story about connections, commitments, and the healing of the human heart.

Directed by Artistic Director, Jeff Thomakos with music direction by Daniel Bachelis, “john & jen” features Kristy Glass and Jared Bugbee. The production and design team includes Michelle Resnick (lighting designer, stage manager), Marley Boone (costume designer), Jeff Thomakos (set designer), Brittany Connors and Eli Cavaliero (scenic painters) and Diane Hill (choreographer).

"We are thrilled to present the Michigan premiere of "john & jen" to our theatre community," says director, Jeff Thomakos. "This intimate musical is a heartfelt exploration of family bonds and the triumphs and tribulations that shape us. We believe that audiences will connect deeply with these characters and their stories."

“john & jen” will run July 7 through July 23, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $45 and $40 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

The Inspired Acting Company’s mission is to provide professional theatrical productions and acting training that inspire empathy, generate positive change, and promote discourse and life-long learning to our diverse community.