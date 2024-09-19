PUFFS Comes to St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming production of PUFFS, a play by Matt Cox. Directed by Kevin Fitzhenry (Grosse Pointe Woods), PUFFS is a fast-paced, clever parody that offers a new perspective on a familiar wizarding world, seen through the eyes of the "Puffs," a group of lovable, underdog students with a knack for not being in the spotlight. PUFFS will open on Friday, October 11, and run through Saturday, October 26, 2024.

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain school of magic and conquered evil. But this story isn’t about him. PUFFS tells the story of the students who just happened to be there during those seven years—the ones who never quite made the headlines. Meet Wayne and his friends, Oliver, Megan, and a lovable group of misfit Puffs, as they navigate life at a magical school where staying out of trouble is just as important as passing your classes.

The production features a talented local cast that brings the quirky, lovable Puffs to life. Leading the ensemble is Matthew Cross as Wayne, a Puff who yearns to be more than just ordinary. Jeff Rogner plays Oliver, Wayne's brainy and loyal friend, while Kristin Pagels Quinlan brings humor and edge as Megan Jones, the daughter of a notorious dark wizard who’s trying to carve out her own identity. The cast is rounded out by a group of Puffs and professors including Joe Allen, Luke Bahrou, Lauren Neuwirth, Paul Dorset, Lauren Cornwell, Rebekad Coy, Ashley Gatesy, and Jordan Reed. These actors play multiple roles who all contribute to the charm and humor of this ensemble-driven comedy.

Please note that while PUFFS is filled with humor and magic, it is intended for mature audiences due to some adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of wizarding stories or just enjoy a good laugh, PUFFS is the perfect show. It cleverly parodies beloved tropes while delivering a poignant message about friendship, identity, and the importance of finding your place in the world—even if it’s not always in the spotlight.





Comments