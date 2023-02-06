Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This Month

This month's live filming is February 15, 2023, at 8 pm, and is preceded by a networking hour at 7 pm.

Feb. 06, 2023  
PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This Month

Planet Ant Presents: Ant Planet! is a late-night style talk show filmed monthly in front of a live studio audience. Each monthly showcase is hosted by Darren Shelton and features musicians, comedians, writers, directors, and other creatives alongside interviews with artists and community leaders about events and initiatives from the Planet Ant community and the greater Detroit area.

This month's live filming is February 15, 2023, at 8 pm, and is preceded by a networking hour at 7 pm where creatives and community members are encouraged to meet, mingle, and talk about their ideas and initiatives. Networking hour participants may even be invited to talk about their idea on stage during the show.

February 15th Ant Planet features:

Stand-Up Comedy: Hailey Zureich

Musical Guest: Brizzl

Book Suey: Rey Hinojosa & Vincent Perrone

Reflect: A one-act play written and directed by Mary Consiglio, produced by Mary Mattingly

Dream Train: Sketch Comedy Show with Mara Powell & Miles Mitchell

Nowheresville: Short film with writer/director, Will Curry

Taking Out The F*Cking Trash : A one-act play written by Brian Papandrea and directed by Mike McGettigan

Clown Performance and Interview: Rose Carver

What's Hip in Detroit: Interview and events update with Sadie Quagliotto, from @Hipindetroit

Ant Planet is hosted by Darren Shelton, with co-host Daniel Jackson. The show features the work of Ant Planet Correspondent, Anish Kumar, and house DJ, Devin Jetski. The show was created by Brad Carter and is produced by Lauren Bickers.

Date: February 15, 2023

Time: 7 pm Social/Networking Hour
8 pm Live Filming

Tickets: Pay-what-you-want. Suggested $10; online sales end 1 (one) Hour before the start of a performance. If online sales are closed, there may still be tickets available for purchase at the box office. Tickets are available at planetant.com.




DETROIT 67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March Photo
DETROIT '67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March
This March 9-11, the Frauenthal Center is will present Detroit Public Theatre's Detroit '67. In Detroit '67, award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau takes audiences back in time to the riots of 1967.
Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clynes Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam Photo
Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will welcome conductor Han-Na Chang and saxophonist Jess Gillam to Orchestra Hall for a program including the world premiere of a new work by Anna Clyne, plus music by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera House Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera House
It's showtime! The ghost-with-the-most will make his Detroit debut in this edgy and irreverent new Broadway musical comedy. BEETLEJUICE will play at the Opera House from January 31 – February 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or BroadwayinDetroit.com.
BE MORE CHILL to be Presented at The Downriver Actors Guild This Month Photo
BE MORE CHILL to be Presented at The Downriver Actors Guild This Month
The Downriver Actors Guild (D.A.G.) is bringing the exciting new musical 'Be More Chill' to the 2nd St. Performing Arts Center.

More Hot Stories For You


DETROIT '67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in MarchDETROIT '67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March
February 3, 2023

This March 9-11, the Frauenthal Center is will present Detroit Public Theatre's Detroit '67. In Detroit '67, award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau takes audiences back in time to the riots of 1967.
Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's Saxophone Concerto With Jess GillamHan-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam
February 3, 2023

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will welcome conductor Han-Na Chang and saxophonist Jess Gillam to Orchestra Hall for a program including the world premiere of a new work by Anna Clyne, plus music by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.
BE MORE CHILL to be Presented by The Downriver Actors Guild This MonthBE MORE CHILL to be Presented by The Downriver Actors Guild This Month
February 1, 2023

The Downriver Actors Guild (D.A.G.) is bringing the exciting new musical 'Be More Chill' to the 2nd St. Performing Arts Center.
Gilda's Laughfest Opens Volunteer RegistrationGilda's Laughfest Opens Volunteer Registration
February 1, 2023

Celebrating 13 years of laughter, Gilda's LaughFest is in need of volunteers to support this year's festival set for March 8-12. There are numerous ways volunteers can help leading up to and during the festival. There is no minimum requirement in terms of amount of time or number of events needed to volunteer. 
BLUES NIGHT IN THE MEADOW Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre This MonthBLUES NIGHT IN THE MEADOW Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre This Month
February 1, 2023

Three different women and one man who does them wrong create the perfect opportunity for Blues in the Night, the latest musical to run at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, MI.
share