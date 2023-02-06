PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns This Month

Planet Ant Presents: Ant Planet! is a late-night style talk show filmed monthly in front of a live studio audience. Each monthly showcase is hosted by Darren Shelton and features musicians, comedians, writers, directors, and other creatives alongside interviews with artists and community leaders about events and initiatives from the Planet Ant community and the greater Detroit area.

This month's live filming is February 15, 2023, at 8 pm, and is preceded by a networking hour at 7 pm where creatives and community members are encouraged to meet, mingle, and talk about their ideas and initiatives. Networking hour participants may even be invited to talk about their idea on stage during the show.

February 15th Ant Planet features:

Stand-Up Comedy: Hailey Zureich

Musical Guest: Brizzl

Book Suey: Rey Hinojosa & Vincent Perrone

Reflect: A one-act play written and directed by Mary Consiglio, produced by Mary Mattingly

Dream Train: Sketch Comedy Show with Mara Powell & Miles Mitchell

Nowheresville: Short film with writer/director, Will Curry

Taking Out The F*Cking Trash : A one-act play written by Brian Papandrea and directed by Mike McGettigan

Clown Performance and Interview: Rose Carver

What's Hip in Detroit: Interview and events update with Sadie Quagliotto, from @Hipindetroit

Ant Planet is hosted by Darren Shelton, with co-host Daniel Jackson. The show features the work of Ant Planet Correspondent, Anish Kumar, and house DJ, Devin Jetski. The show was created by Brad Carter and is produced by Lauren Bickers.

Date: February 15, 2023

Time: 7 pm Social/Networking Hour

8 pm Live Filming

Tickets: Pay-what-you-want. Suggested $10; online sales end 1 (one) Hour before the start of a performance. If online sales are closed, there may still be tickets available for purchase at the box office. Tickets are available at planetant.com.