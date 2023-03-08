Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns Next Week

This month's live filming is March 15, at 8 pm, and is preceded by a networking hour at 7 pm.

Mar. 08, 2023  
PLANET ANT PRESENTS: ANT PLANET! Returns Next Week

Planet Ant Presents: Ant Planet! is a late-night style talk show filmed monthly in front of a live studio audience. Each monthly showcase is hosted by Darren Shelton and features musicians, comedians, writers, directors, and other creatives alongside interviews with artists and community leaders about events and initiatives from the Planet Ant community and the greater Detroit area. This month's live filming is March 15, at 8 pm, and is preceded by a networking hour at 7 pm where creatives and community members are encouraged to meet, mingle, and talk about their ideas and initiatives. Networking hour participants may even be invited to talk about their idea on stage during the show.

March 15th Ant Planet features:

JOEL DOUGLASS GRAY Musical Guest

MONI VALENTINI Stand-up comic.

RASHARD DOBBINS, Executive Director of CLASS ACT DETROIT

Class Act Detroit empowers youth via music and arts education in Detroit. via the elements of hip-hop.

RYAN BERNIER Writer and Ensemble member of Fully Clothed and still Afraid, a Wayne State Theatre Production directed by Dave Davies.

ALEX MEITZ Director of Dreamphone - A Planet Ant Farm Team Production

MYLES DE LEEUW Director of Stupor: A Staged Reading

STEVE HUGHES Publisher of Stupor. stuporzine.com

MARY MATTINGLY Director of Life to Right - A Planet Ant Farm Team Production

CHANEL CREATING Director of Now This is a Sketch Premiere

ADIE QUAGLIOTTO - HIP IN DETROIT

@HipInDetroit will be on hand to prevent any FOMO for the viewers. Hip In Detroit will let us know what all the best entertainment around town is and which events to definitely not miss.

Ant Planet is hosted by Darren Shelton, with co-host Daniel Jackson. The show features the work of Ant Planet Correspondent, Anish Kumar, and house DJ, Devin Jetski. The show was created by Brad Carter and is produced by Lauren Bickers.

