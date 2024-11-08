OF EQUAL PLACE: ISOTOPES IN MOTION Returns To Wharton Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With a captivating fusion of science and art, Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion returns to Wharton Center by demand. This dynamic multimedia experience transcends boundaries, intertwining the realms of nuclear science and dance in partnership with the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) and Dance Exchange.

Contemporary dance and science are often physically and intellectually separated from one another, however, one of the world's most advanced science facilities, FRIB, is located next to one of the world's premier performing arts centers—Wharton Center—on the campus of Michigan State University. The two internationally renowned facilities are partnering with Dance Exchange, a nonprofit dance organization based in the Washington, D.C. region, for this groundbreaking work.

Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion also places people of color, women, and youth at the forefront, celebrating their contributions to both science and the arts. With an expanded cast of community partners and performers, including Happendance, Greater Lansing Ballet Company, All of the Above Hip Hop Academy, and the Lansing Everett High School Dance Company, Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion reshapes perceptions of who can dance and who can be a scientist.

This collaborative performance delves into research being done at FRIB while exploring themes that resonate in both nuclear science and dance: stability and instability, measurement, acceleration, fragmentation, and navigating mystery.

Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

