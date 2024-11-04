NMDP Benefit Concert Will Be Hosted in Ann Arbor This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On November 13, 2024, Kerrytown Concert House will host a one-night-only benefit concert in support of NMDP (formerly the National Marrow Donor Program and Be The Match) in the heart of Ann Arbor, MI. Produced by University of Michigan senior Reese Leif, a Theatre and Performing Arts Management student passionate about philanthropy, the concert will feature uplifting musical theatre performances celebrating hope, resilience, and community.

"This event holds deep personal significance for me," shared Leif. "My dad, who sadly passed away from leukemia in 2017 after years of fighting it, was a proud Michigan alum. It means the world to raise money for this cause in the community he loved so much."

Accompanied by pianist and fellow Michigan student Ethan Swanson, some of the university's finest vocalists will bring life to a carefully selected program of songs designed to capture the evening's uplifting themes. Attendees will be invited to reflect, celebrate, and support NMDP's critical mission through music and connection.

All proceeds from the evening will go directly to NMDP, supporting their mission to provide life-saving marrow transplants for those battling leukemia and other serious blood diseases. Join us in honoring loved ones and supporting a brighter future together. Learn more about NMDP's work by exploring their website. Leif's fundraising page can be viewed here.

