NEXT TO NORMAL to be Presented at Birmingham Village Players This Fall

Birmingham Village Players will present their second show of the year, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, Next to Normal, running from October 25 to November 10, 2024.

Next to Normal tells an emotional and unforgettable story of a suburban family struggling with love, loss, and mental illness.

"I was drawn to this powerful piece of theater because of the subject matter," said Music Director Curtis Rowe of Bloomfield. "Mental illness is a serious and very emotional soft spot for me, because my grandmother suffered through some of the same things that the female lead experiences. The first time I saw this show I cried like a baby....like the ugly cry."

The music of Next to Normal is multifaceted and covers several genres. This show is coined as a Rock Musical, but your ears take you on a journey through so many other musical elements like Jazz and Classical.

"This score is written in such a way that the acting and singing must be on point and a bullseye night after night," said Rowe. "Make no mistake about it, this is one of the harder shows to do musically, which is why it's not done that often. Next to Normal was authored in such a way where you must BECOME the notes, BECOME the score, BECOME the MUSIC for it to reach and take hold of the hearts of theater goers."

Fortunately, he's working with an incredible cast who are up to the task and each one of them is thrilled to be part of the production.

"Next to Normal is a bucket list show," said Ferndale's Christopher Bateson who plays Dan, the troubled husband and father who is trying to keep everything together.

Adam El-Zein of Dearborn who plays Henry said, "This show has been on my radar for a long time so to have the opportunity to perform in it is a dream come true!"

"I am ecstatic to be stepping onto the stage once more in this moving and powerful show," said Curtis Martin of Holly. "I hope everyone will enjoy the show."

Russell Boyle of Detroit, who plays both Dr. Fine and Dr. Madden, agrees, "It is rare one has an opportunity to do a musical with such a masterful score and powerful message focused on psychological issues in modern times."

"I hope the audience feels something so real from this show," said Hartland's Patricia Rutkey who plays Diana, a woman struggling to find normalcy after a tragic loss.

Ensemble member Betsy Steinert King of Grosse Pointe Farms played the role of Diana in a previous production. "I consider the subject matter of this show to be of great importance and am really looking forward to telling this story once again."

Aaliyah Symone of Romulus plays the daughter trying to find normalcy in a sea of secrets. "I hope to capture her complex struggles and vulnerabilities authentically to give a deeper understanding of her emotional journey."

"Growing up in a family environment impacted by mental health, I witnessed stereotypical and judgmental treatment towards people with mental health conditions," said Ensemble member Shondra "Raye" Tipler of Detroit. "If we can provide a little insight via this show, I am all for it."

Don't miss your chance to experience this powerful production. Next to Normal runs October 25-November 10, 2024, at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8PM. Sunday matinees start at 2PM.

Individual reserved tickets are $30 (includes ticketing fee). Flex packages are also available. For $250 you will receive 10 tickets redeemable for any combination of shows. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or by placing an order on the website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.

Next to Normal explores the topic of mental health and contains mature, adult language. Due to the sensitive subject matter and scripted language, viewer discretion is advised. This production is licensed by Music Theatre International

