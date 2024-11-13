Mariachi Herencia de México Comes to the Wharton Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When classic holiday tunes add a modern mariachi twist, there’s no telling how festive the celebration can be! The two-time Latin Grammy-nominated band Mariachi Herencia de México will appear at Wharton Center on December 12, 2024, at 7:30PM, for their performance of A Mariachi Christmas. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.



Mariachi Herencia de México is comprised of 14 musicians, ages 18-32. The group emerged in Chicago to expand the historic tradition of mariachi and pave the way for a new, bicultural generation of mariachi musicians. Mariachi Herencia de México is known for their performances on Herederos where they received Latin Grammy nominations for Best Ranchero and Mariachi Album. Other wildly successful albums include Nuestra Herencia, Herencia de la Tierra Mia, and the two-volume series, Esencia and Esencia, Vol. 2.



The group’s performance of A Mariachi Christmas will incorporate a combination of Mexican and American holiday favorites, including their take on “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and many more.

