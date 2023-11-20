MY FAIR LADY Takes The Stage At FIM Whiting Auditorium

The exciting revival of the classic musical My Fair Lady is coming to Flint as part of the FIM Presents Broadway Series! Experience the thrilling and hilarious story of transformation at FIM Whiting Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

With such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”

For Bartlett Sher, who directed the critically acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady now touring the country, it was important to focus the story more on Eliza than Higgins.

“Essentially, we track her journey,” Sher says. “I tended to think My Fair Lady had come to be dominated by Higgins, and I felt we had to re-center the piece around the person who, in plot terms, you really follow, which is Eliza. So, a lot of the work, including the design work, went into repositioning the show behind her. We open on Eliza, we follow her, we go with her to the house.”

Sher, who also directed revivals of South Pacific and The King and I, has a gift for imbuing classic musicals with a contemporary perspective, honoring the original production while compelling audiences to see the piece with fresh eyes.

Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, by calling (810) 237-7333 or at FIM Ticket Center box office locations at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre.