MY FAIR LADY Comes To The Sauk

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will open their 2025 season this weekend with a production of the classic musical "My Fair Lady." Performances are January 30, 31, February 6-8 at 8 p.m. with 3 p.m. matinees on February 1, 2 and 9.

"It is truly one of the great musicals," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "It is one of those shows with both a fantastic score and a well-written script. The show is truly a classic."

Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of musical theatre's greatest scores, including: "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?," "With a Little Bit of Luck," "The Rain in Spain," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "On the Street Where You Live," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."

The Sauk cast is led by Sauk newcomers Kelly Franklin as Professor Henry Higgins and Magdalen Saffian as Eliza. The cast also includes Ron Boyle as Colonel Pickering, Timothy Brayman as Alfred P. Doolittle, Morgan Francis as Freddy, Anne Conners as Mrs. Higgins, Chloe Callender as Mrs. Pearce, Travis Blatchley as Zoltan Karpathy and Brandi Tippner as the Queen of Transylvania. The cast also includes Makayla Bailey, Cara Baker, Ross Bonjernoor, Isaiah Brown, Bruce Crews, Alethia Diener, Heather Hemingway, Nathan Johnson, Kaylee McCoy and Mike Sutton.

The live orchestra will consist of Susan Nawrot, Janet Dunham, Austin Petrie, Marsha Layman, Abigail Baker, Sarah Hashimoto, Ian Noble, Sandra Pooley, Tom Ryskamp, Ethan Renstrom and Evagene Wellman.

Bird directs the production with musical direction by Kristi Gautsche. Allison Tappen is stage manager with choreography by Sarah Kilgore. The design team includes Joella Hendrickson (set), Jennifer Yokell (costumes), Bird (lighting), Tim Ambrose (sound) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties).

