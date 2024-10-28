MJ THE MUSICAL To Celebrate Halloween In Detroit With 'Thriller' Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MJ will celebrate Halloween on Broadway, on Tour, and in London after the evening performances on Thursday, October 31 with a special performance of the beloved and iconic choreography in Michael Jackson's “Thriller” short film.

Detroit audiences will have the opportunity to see this special performance in person as the MJ North American Tour is currently making its Fisher Theatre premiere through November 3. Tickets are still available for all performances, including October 31, and can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com or in person at the Fisher Theatre box office

While the legendary number is performed in the musical every night, -- as envisioned by Tony Award-winner choreographer and director Christopher Wheeldon – now, in an annual Halloween tradition, audiences will get to witness a celebratory rendition of the iconic music video choreography, featuring one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections. For the first time ever, this special event will be performed at all MJ productions currently around the globe.

Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes to the performance. Patrons who arrive within the first 45 minutes of doors opening will receive a free snack with any $25 purchase at the bar. For more information on Fisher 45, click HERE.

MJ is currently playing in New York at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring Elijah Rhea Johnson. Since performances began in December 2021, the production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre eleven times. The North American Tour is currently playing in Detroit, MI on Halloween starring Jamaal Fields-Green. The West End production is playing at London's Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost. The Tony Award-winning production will open in Hamburg, Germany in December 2024 starring Benét Monteiro, and in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London's West End…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Detroit now until November 3rd.

Tickets for MJ at the Fisher Theatre start at $39.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and are on sale now. Tickets for all remaining performances can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office.

