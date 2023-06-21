MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is Now Playing at The Barn Theatre School

The Barn Theatre School presents the Tony Award-winning musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, playing June 20 to July 2! This high voltage rock ‘n roll show will knock your socks off! Inspired by the electrifying true story of the famed recording session that brought together music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, get ready for one of the greatest jam sessions of all time.

With book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux this fabulous show features timeless hits such as "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "I Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Fever," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog" and more. This thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio with four major talents who came together as a red-hot rock ‘n’ roll band for one unforgettable night.

Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by topnotch actors who play their own instruments, as well as sing and perform. Starring as Johnny Cash is Owen Squire Smith and Tyler Michael Breeding stars as Carl Perkins, both of whom are making their Barn Theatre debuts! Starring as Jerry Lee Lewis is Eric Morris who has performed on the Barn stage in many memorable roles. Luke Ragotzy stars as Elvis Presley, bringing his many talents to this iconic role.

The role of Sam Phillips is played by Barn Favorite Patrick Hunter with second year apprentice Lizzie Maguire portraying Elvis’ girlfriend Dyanne. Second year apprentice Elliott Austin Wirshba will portray Fluke the drummer. Lucas Aguado is making his Barn debut to play the bass and portray Carl Perkins’ brother, Jay.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is directed by Patrick Hunter with Musical Direction by Matthew Shabala. Melissa Cotton Hunter is Choreographer. Kailyn Shalosky is the Scenic Designer and Karsen Green is Costume Designer. Properties are designed by Steven Lee Burright with Lights designed by Tracy V. Joe. Garrylee McCormick is the Hair/Wig Designer. David Lawrence McDonald is Sound Designer. Technical Direction is by Brett Burradell.

Performances for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will run through July 2nd, Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope’s Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance - No need to wait in line before the show! NEW!! Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org