LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, RAGTIME & More Set for Muskegon Civic Theatre Season 39

The season will also feature Calendar Girls and more.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Kerry Washington to Embark on Eight-City International Book Tour in Support of Her Upcomin Photo 2 Kerry Washington to Embark on Book Tour in Support of Upcoming Memoir
The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates Photo 3 The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates
Tibbits Summer Theatre Presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 4 Tibbits Summer Theatre Presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, RAGTIME & More Set for Muskegon Civic Theatre Season 39

Muskegon Civic Theatre tells stories to share in the experience of life!

From the season opener with the Penguin Project to the season finale Muskegon Civic Theatre is telling stories that teach, celebrate, and lift up the community. They start the season with The Penguin Project of Muskegon Civic Theatre production of High School Musical, Jr., the modern musical that celebrates musical theatre.

The Penguin Project is a partnership between Muskegon Civic Theatre and No More Sidelines that gives participants with disabilities the opportunity to perform live theatre on the Frauenthal stage! One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop of Horrors, is open for business for the first time on the Beardsley Stage. Directed by Marcus Chapman, this deviously delicious sci-fi smash musical runs October 6-21. Celebrate the holidays a little bit differently with Calendar Girls, based on the film and the true story of eleven WI members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund.

Calendar Girls will be performed November 17th through December 3rd and will be directed by Penelope Notter.

The MCT black box presentation running January 12-20, 2024 is a mathematical mystery based on the novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time directed by Andrew Zahrt.

February 9-24, 2024 and directed by Jeanette Casson, MCT brings you a celebration of Black womanhood in The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks, and Curls. The season finale, Ragtime, is the spectacular turn-of-the-century musical with three distinctly American tales woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician.

Ragtime will be performed in the Frauenthal Theater May 2-5, 2024 and will be directed by Jason Paul Bertoia. But wait! In April Muskegon Civic Theatre and the Frauenthal Center join forces for Tony N Tina's Wedding, an interactive comedy set at a wedding reception where the audience joins the wedding party and their bickering families for a pasta dinner, champagne toasts, and wedding cake.

Tony N Tina's Wedding is not included in the season ticket package BUT you can add the $53 tickets to your order now before they sell out! This is a dual fundraiser for both organizations, with proceeds split equally.

Season ticket packages include the 6 main stage shows: High School Musical, Jr., Little Shop of Horrors, Calendar Girls, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks, and Curls, all at a very low cost. Adult season ticket packages are $130 and packages for students and seniors (65+) are $120!

Can't attend all six shows? Muskegon Civic Theatre still offers Flex Packs, which include four tickets to whatever show or shows you want to see, in any combination that works for you! Flex packs are $90 and cannot be used to purchase tickets to Tony N' Tina's Wedding.

Individual tickets for High School Musical, Jr., are $15.00 and will be available starting August 1st. The rest of the season drops on September 1st and all tickets are $30. Season Ticket packages can be purchased until September 10th and flex packs are available through Christmas. To find more information or to purchase season ticket packages visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
EXCEPTION TO THE RULE Comes to Face Off Theatre Next Week Photo
EXCEPTION TO THE RULE Comes to Face Off Theatre Next Week

Face Off Theatre Company will bring the very first production of Exception To The Rule to West Michigan audiences. In this tight, ninety-minute comedy, unexpected occurrences and opportunities arise when six high school students find themselves in detention. 

2
ANYTHING GOES Comes to The Barn Theatre This Month Photo
ANYTHING GOES Comes to The Barn Theatre This Month

The Barn Theatre sets sail with the delightful, Tony Award-winning ANYTHING GOES July 5 - 16. 

3
Tibbits Summer Theatre Presents DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Tibbits Summer Theatre Presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Tibbits Summer Theatre is presenting Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' through July 8 at Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater.

4
SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL at Riverside Arts Center Photo
SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL at Riverside Arts Center

Special Offer: SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL to BLAST OFF in Ypsilanti this July!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John & Jen
The Inspired Acting Company (7/07-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet Meet the Hatfields and the McCoys
Motor City Theatre (7/14-7/23)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Argonautika
Western Michigan University Theatre (3/15-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Be Here Now
Williamston Theatre (7/13-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Popcorn Theatre Presents "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland"
Tibbits Opera House (7/21-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar
Miller Auditorium (3/26-3/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Apparel
Western Michigan University Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Croswell Opera House (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins
The Croswell Opera House (8/04-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You