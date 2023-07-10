LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, RAGTIME & More Set for Muskegon Civic Theatre Season 39

Muskegon Civic Theatre tells stories to share in the experience of life!

From the season opener with the Penguin Project to the season finale Muskegon Civic Theatre is telling stories that teach, celebrate, and lift up the community. They start the season with The Penguin Project of Muskegon Civic Theatre production of High School Musical, Jr., the modern musical that celebrates musical theatre.

The Penguin Project is a partnership between Muskegon Civic Theatre and No More Sidelines that gives participants with disabilities the opportunity to perform live theatre on the Frauenthal stage! One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop of Horrors, is open for business for the first time on the Beardsley Stage. Directed by Marcus Chapman, this deviously delicious sci-fi smash musical runs October 6-21. Celebrate the holidays a little bit differently with Calendar Girls, based on the film and the true story of eleven WI members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund.

Calendar Girls will be performed November 17th through December 3rd and will be directed by Penelope Notter.

The MCT black box presentation running January 12-20, 2024 is a mathematical mystery based on the novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time directed by Andrew Zahrt.

February 9-24, 2024 and directed by Jeanette Casson, MCT brings you a celebration of Black womanhood in The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks, and Curls. The season finale, Ragtime, is the spectacular turn-of-the-century musical with three distinctly American tales woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician.

Ragtime will be performed in the Frauenthal Theater May 2-5, 2024 and will be directed by Jason Paul Bertoia. But wait! In April Muskegon Civic Theatre and the Frauenthal Center join forces for Tony N Tina's Wedding, an interactive comedy set at a wedding reception where the audience joins the wedding party and their bickering families for a pasta dinner, champagne toasts, and wedding cake.

Tony N Tina's Wedding is not included in the season ticket package BUT you can add the $53 tickets to your order now before they sell out! This is a dual fundraiser for both organizations, with proceeds split equally.

Season ticket packages include the 6 main stage shows: High School Musical, Jr., Little Shop of Horrors, Calendar Girls, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks, and Curls, all at a very low cost. Adult season ticket packages are $130 and packages for students and seniors (65+) are $120!

Can't attend all six shows? Muskegon Civic Theatre still offers Flex Packs, which include four tickets to whatever show or shows you want to see, in any combination that works for you! Flex packs are $90 and cannot be used to purchase tickets to Tony N' Tina's Wedding.

Individual tickets for High School Musical, Jr., are $15.00 and will be available starting August 1st. The rest of the season drops on September 1st and all tickets are $30. Season Ticket packages can be purchased until September 10th and flex packs are available through Christmas. To find more information or to purchase season ticket packages visit Click Here