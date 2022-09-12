LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Stagecrafters

Stagecrafters presents Little Shop of Horrors running at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI from September 30-October 23, 2022.

Little Shop of Horrors is dark comedy at its best. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles on an exciting new species of plant, but soon discovers it's a foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore with a craving for blood. Can the mild-mannered Seymour stop the bloodthirsty creature from consuming everything he knows and loves? With an award-winning score by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty & The Beast, Aladdin) Little Shop of Horrors is sure to be horribly entertaining.

One of the most anticipated characters in the show is the new species of plant which is named Audrey II. "Our show features a very unique set that will give the audience the full experience of being on Skid Row, where the musical takes place. We will also have (Audrey II) as a 7ft plant, that helps keep the audience entertained, laughing and dancing in their seats," says director Jeff LaMothe.

The Audrey II plant is a series of 4 different puppets, ranging from hand held puppets to the final 7 foot tall plant. Two actors will be bringing Audrey II to life. One actor will be the voice of this unique plant played by William Scott Davison and the puppeteer of Audrey II is played by Josh Gray.

Stagecrafters is proud to once again partner with a local non profit organization to continue the Stagecrafters Community Cares Campaign for the 2022/2023 season. The Little Shop of Horrors community partner is the Be Kind Project. This non-profit started in Lathrup Village with simple yard signs saying, "Be Kind." Now founder Greg Ruvolo has merchandise including tee shirts, coffee mugs, baseball hats and bags with the same Be Kind message. Patrons will have an opportunity to learn more about this non-profit at each show of Little Shop of Horrors and make a donation for various merchandise supporting The Be Kind Project.

"The Be Kind Project started in Metro Detroit and is now nationwide! Our goal is to spread kindness in our shared communities. We are thrilled to open our Little Shop of Kindness area during the production of Stagecrafters' Little Shop of Horrors this Fall. We invite you to spread kindness in your home, office, community and beyond. It's a message we can all relate to and has so many applications! A percentage of all donations will support the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative on behalf of The Be Kind. Project and Stagecrafters." Says founder, Greg Ruvolo.