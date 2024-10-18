Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra Co-Commissions AMERICAN SPUTNIK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Pierre van der Westhuizen, Executive and Artistic Director of The Gilmore, and Jessica Mallow Gulley, President and CEO of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra announce the co-commission of a new work for baritone, piano, and orchestra by composer Evan Mack and Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning librettist Mark Campbell, centered on American pianist Van Cliburn and his early success. The work will premiere at The Gilmore Piano Festival in 2026, during the John W. and Rosemary K. Brown Family Concert in honor of Daniel Gustin.

American Sputnik is set during the first International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in 1958 at the height of the Cold War. Van Cliburn, the young, soon-to-be-famous pianist from Texas, narrates his exciting journey to Moscow, the overwhelming pressure he faces in competing for first prize, and his triumphant flight home.

Baritone Joseph Lattanzi will sing the role of Van Cliburn with Stanislav Khristenkoperforming on piano, accompanied by a chamber orchestra comprising flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, two French horns, trumpet, timpani, string quartet, and bass. American Sputnik is co-commissioned by The Gilmore and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra.

“Commissioning American Sputnik reflects our vision to push the boundaries of what a piano festival can offer,” said Dr. van der Westhuizen. “By combining the drama of opera with the virtuosity of piano, we aim to bring audiences a unique and deeply engaging experience. This collaboration with Evan Mack, Mark Campbell, and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, exemplifies our dedication to celebrating the piano while pushing creative limits.”

“The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and The Gilmore have a strong history of partnership,” said Mallow Gulley. “This new commissioning project exemplifies our shared commitment to bringing innovative works to life. Music Director Julian Kuerti and I strongly believe that creating and performing new music is an integral part of the Symphony’s mission to serve our community through listening and learning experiences.”

Evan Mack said, “In the score of American Sputnik, I centered the musical storytelling around Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 to remind the audience subliminally about the music that Van Cliburn, through his artistry, was able to connect two clashing cultures with."

"I was thrilled when Evan suggested Van Cliburn as a subject for a solo musical work," added Campbell. "At a time when the U.S. once again finds itself at odds with the Russian government, Van Cliburn's story demonstrates how artists can help bring nations together through a shared love of music."

Van Cliburn performed a memorable solo recital at the inaugural Gilmore Piano Festival in 1991. Cliburn performed to an overflow audience of more than 3,600, and the concert was delayed as he escorted his then-94-year-old mother from their hotel in Kalamazoo Center to the Miller Auditorium.

The second half of the program will showcase 2024 Gilmore Artist Alexandre Kantorowperforming Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 2, the work with which he won the first prize, gold medal and Grand Prix at the International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in 2019. Kantorow will be joined by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director Julian Kuerti.

