KC And The Sunshine Band Shake, Shake, Shake It For KidsTix Program

The event is on September 16.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Photo 2 Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Cast Announced!
Avon Players to Present THE FULL MONTY in September Photo 3 Avon Players to Present THE FULL MONTY in September
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 4 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities

Every kid deserves a chance to see live performing arts. You can help make that happen when you come and get down with KC and The Sunshine Band during its 50th anniversary year at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the FIM Capitol Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for $65-$150.

 

In partnership with United Way of Genesee County, this electric performance will raise funds for the vitally important FIM KidsTix program. KidsTix provides access to the arts by covering the cost of tickets for economically challenged kids and their families.

 

“FIM is honored to again partner with United Way of Genesee County as we work together to create pathways to programs that enhance the quality of life for our residents, especially our youth. United Way has done so much for so many in our community,” expressed FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine. “It's also extremely exciting to have an act the caliber of KC and The Sunshine Band at the Capitol Theatre, bringing its cultural legacy to a venue with a storied history of its own. We welcome everyone to the beautifully restored Capitol Theatre for this important occasion.”

 

KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973 with one purpose: to create instant happiness through music. The group has done just that, topping the charts with singles including "That's the Way (I Like It)," "Get Down Tonight" and "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty," tallying worldwide sales of more than $100 million and receiving numerous awards.

 

FIM is thrilled to launch KidsTix for its 2023-24 performance season with a goal of serving 500 families. To sustain the program, FIM needs to continue raising funds. The special celebration with UWGC is a great opportunity to help bring in those valuable dollars. And that's just the way we like it, according to Lontine.

 

“Our ongoing relationship with FIM is a way to show crossover in our missions,” said James Gaskin, UWGC CEO. “Sponsoring a community party for all to enjoy at Flint's own historic Capitol Theatre is a no-brainer.”

 

Tickets are available at Click Here, 810-237-7333 or at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at the FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium.

Sponsorship packages are also available by contacting Ann Marie Van Duyne at 810-238-1350 ext. 3152.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Opening Of Season 17 With ON THE MARKET Michigan Premie Photo
Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Opening Of Season 17 With ON THE MARKET Michigan Premiere

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, kicks off its 2023-2024 Season with the Michigan Premiere of On the Market by Jason Odell Williams.

2
Stagecrafters to Present Monty Pythons SPAMALOT Beginning Next Month Photo
Stagecrafters to Present Monty Python's SPAMALOT Beginning Next Month

Stagecrafters will present Monty Python's Spamalot running September 8-October 1 at the Baldwin Theatre.

3
The Encore to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Next Month Photo
The Encore to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Next Month

The Encore, Southeast Michigan's premier professional musical theatre company, has announced the much-anticipated production of Little Shop of Horrors as the grand opener for its 15th anniversary season. This timeless musical comedy is set to captivate audiences from September 7 - 24, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience.

4
JIMMY BUFFETTS ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE At The Barn Theatre August 15-27 Photo
JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE At The Barn Theatre August 15-27

Calling all Parrot Heads! Opening August 15 the Barn Theatre brings you JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE starring Broadway original cast member Barnie Eric Petersen! This party is playing through August 27. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (9/07-9/24)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Barn Theatre (8/15-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Birmingham Village Players (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls
Miller Auditorium (10/24-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GIFT
Barn Theatre (9/14-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
The Croswell Opera House (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar
Miller Auditorium (3/26-3/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Apparel
Western Michigan University Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'round midnight // i got it bad (and that ain't good)
Planet Ant Theatre - Black Box (8/11-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You