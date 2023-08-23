KC And The Sunshine Band Shake, Shake, Shake It For KidsTix Program

Every kid deserves a chance to see live performing arts. You can help make that happen when you come and get down with KC and The Sunshine Band during its 50th anniversary year at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the FIM Capitol Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for $65-$150.

In partnership with United Way of Genesee County, this electric performance will raise funds for the vitally important FIM KidsTix program. KidsTix provides access to the arts by covering the cost of tickets for economically challenged kids and their families.

“FIM is honored to again partner with United Way of Genesee County as we work together to create pathways to programs that enhance the quality of life for our residents, especially our youth. United Way has done so much for so many in our community,” expressed FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine. “It's also extremely exciting to have an act the caliber of KC and The Sunshine Band at the Capitol Theatre, bringing its cultural legacy to a venue with a storied history of its own. We welcome everyone to the beautifully restored Capitol Theatre for this important occasion.”

KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973 with one purpose: to create instant happiness through music. The group has done just that, topping the charts with singles including "That's the Way (I Like It)," "Get Down Tonight" and "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty," tallying worldwide sales of more than $100 million and receiving numerous awards.

FIM is thrilled to launch KidsTix for its 2023-24 performance season with a goal of serving 500 families. To sustain the program, FIM needs to continue raising funds. The special celebration with UWGC is a great opportunity to help bring in those valuable dollars. And that's just the way we like it, according to Lontine.

“Our ongoing relationship with FIM is a way to show crossover in our missions,” said James Gaskin, UWGC CEO. “Sponsoring a community party for all to enjoy at Flint's own historic Capitol Theatre is a no-brainer.”

Tickets are available at Click Here, 810-237-7333 or at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at the FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium.

Sponsorship packages are also available by contacting Ann Marie Van Duyne at 810-238-1350 ext. 3152.