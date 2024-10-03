Jen Silverman's WITCH to be Presented at Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A modern retelling of a Jacobean drama comes to life in Witch, presented by the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Oct. 25-Nov. 3, at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA.

In the quaint village of Edmonton, a mysterious figure with devilish charm appears offering to fulfill the deepest desires of its inhabitants. Elizabeth, a woman ostracized by the village and labeled a "witch," should prove an easy target, but what unfolds is a captivating dance igniting unexpected passions and forging unlikely alliances.

" We're thrilled to bring this modern, subversive fable to the stage to explore the themes of good versus evil and moral dilemmas in a community facing adversity," said DMTC Managing Director Sarah Rusk. "This show promises to challenge audiences and our student artists in unexpected ways, making it an unforgettable theatrical experience."

"We are excited to welcome Krista Schafer, artistic director of Open Book Theatre Company in Trenton, as our guest director for this show," said Mary Elizabeth Valesano, interim chair of the Department of Performing Arts at University of Detroit Mercy. "Having Schafer, a professional from such a reputable regional theatre, direct Witch provides an invaluable mentorship experience, allowing our students to learn firsthand from an accomplished artist."

Witch runs six performances Oct. 25-Nov. 3 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway in Detroit. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270.

The DMTC Ticket Office is open Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., with tickets being available for purchase anytime online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com. Individual tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty, staff and alumni, $10 for veterans and students (ages 4-college). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To schedule your group, contact Sarah Rusk at 313-993-3273.

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Oct. 25 | Opening Night Reception & Celebration: Join the cast and crew after the show to celebrate the opening of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company's 54th season. Sponsored by Thomas E. Page, '71, '76.

Oct. 27 | Devil in the Details: Delve into the fascinating history of devils in literature and arts, from ancient mythologies to modern interpretations, reflecting society's changing fears and moral dilemmas. Presented by UDM's Religious Studies Department as part of the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project.

Nov. 1 | Community Night: All tickets $10.

Nov. 2 | College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences (CHASS) Night at the Theatre: $5 tickets for students and alumni of the College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences with code CHASS24. Free tickets to faculty/staff of CHASS by emailing theatre@udmercy.edu.

Nov. 3 | Closing Night

About Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of artists composed of faculty, staff, guest artists and students producing gritty and relevant theatre that entertains and awakens the imagination. Now in its 54th season, it serves as an integral training ground for University of Detroit Mercy theatre majors to develop the intellectual, ethical and practical skills for a creative future. The ticket office is located in Briggs Hall, Room 121 on University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. Learn more at: www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre

