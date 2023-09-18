JUKEBOX Comes to Farmington This Month

It runs Friday September 29th through Saturday October 14th at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

JUKEBOX Comes to Farmington This Month

Get ready for A Jukebox for The Algonquin opening at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills, Michigan.  It’s the community theater premiere of a show by playwright Paul Stroili that’s fresh from an exciting run at The Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea. 

Jukebox is billed as “a serious comedy about sex, drugs, and rocking chairs.” – a tale focusing on four friends at a senior home who “will not be forgotten.” It runs Friday September 29th through Saturday October 14th at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills. Mr. Stroili will be joining theatergoers for the opening night performance. Tickets are available now at www.farmingtonplayers.org or at the box office: (248) 553-2955. 

The story is set in the Placid Pines Senior Care Center in the Adirondack mountains of Northern New York State. We meet a band of spunky seniors who refuse to take old age lying down.  “The writing is incredible,” says director Barbara A. Bruno of Oxford. “The play is both endearingly funny and deeply moving. I fell in love with it the first time I read it.”

Jukebox features seventy year-old Johnny who just wants to buy a jukebox to liven up the place. With a little help from his friends, he hatches a plan to raise the money that will lead them all to just the other side of the law. 

Ms. Bruno enjoys discussing how the characters care so much about each other, and, in turn, make us care about them. “Ultimately, the play is a celebration of life and a reminder that our connections with each other are what makes life worth living.”

She adds that Jukebox “directly challenges what are often preconceived notions about aging.”  She also embraces the primary theme that age is just a number: “People don’t stop being who they are simply because their bodies are experiencing the effects of time,” she says.

With that in mind, she’s confident Jukebox will leave audiences feeling fantastic. “I’m hoping that people will walk away from the show with some laughter on their lips and a little more joy in their hearts.”




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
FIM Flint School of Performing Arts Offers Inclusive Dance Classes Photo
FIM Flint School of Performing Arts Offers Inclusive Dance Classes

 Discover the joy of dance and unlock your creative expression in the new Motion in Harmony inclusive dance classes. The classes celebrate the beauty of diversity, making dance accessible to everyone, regardless of their movement abilities. Learn more about the class lineup and how to join here!

2
Williamston Theatre to Present COMEDY IN BILLTOWN Next Month Photo
Williamston Theatre to Present COMEDY IN BILLTOWN Next Month

Williamston Theatre presents Comedy in Billtown, a new second-stage program featuring stand-up comedy. Tickets are now on sale.

3
Williamston Theatre to Present Staged Reading of THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH by Allison Gregory Photo
Williamston Theatre to Present Staged Reading of THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH by Allison Gregory

Join Williamston Theatre for the Dark Nights in Billtown Series as they present 'The Mouth of the South' by Allison Gregory. This staged reading features Emily Sutton-Smith as Martha Mitchell, the controversial and outspoken wife of Attorney General John Mitchell.

4
Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Coming To Detroit! Photo
Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Coming To Detroit!

BLACK BOYS CRY, the hilarious and compelling work from playwright Harold JAY Trotter will play the Marygrove Conservancy Theatre in Detroit, MI on November 4.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights Video
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (9/07-9/24)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Players Guild of Dearborn (9/15-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ella, First Lady of Song
Meadow Brook Theatre (5/29-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Strange Attachments
Planet Ant Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Rain on Fire
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You