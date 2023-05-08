Go Comedy! Welcomes Two Original Sketch Comedies To Its May Line Up

Go Comedy! is bringing two original comedies to its line-up of hilarious shows and events this month. Playing Wednesday evenings through May 31, the theater's resident Launch Group, Gemini Junior, will present its original sketch comedy, Good-Time Gem Show.

On Thursday, May 11, Go Comedy! will welcome back the original sketch comedy, Big Fun Murder for one night only. Tickets for all Go Comedy! Shows are available online at Click Here. A full performance schedule follows.

Good-Time Gem Show

Written by Go Comedy!'s resident Launch Group Gemini Junior, Good-Time Gem Show is a fast-paced sketch show that will transport you from the depths of a gold mine all the way to UNESCO* World Heritage sites showcasing the unyielding strength of camaraderie. Join these silly geese in their Gem realm for adventure, discovery, and friendship! *Not affiliated with UNESCO. This original sketch comedy is written by and features Mary Soo Anderson, Michael Duprey, Lori Kurkowski, Josh McDaniel, Katie Olds, and Malen Taylor. It is directed by Tess Hannah with assistance from Keenan Mullaney. Good-Time Gem Show appears at Go Comedy! Wednesday evenings at 7:30pm May 3 - 31.

Big Fun Murder

Go Comedy! is bringing back it's popular original sketch comedy, Big Fun Murder, after a successful run earlier this year. In this hilarious comedy, A ghost has one final chance to solve their own murder. The audience can help them remember what happened and guess at who did it as they re-live their last day in this completely improvised murder mystery. Featuring Lola Ahearn, Chris Fortin, Steve Grain, Keenan Mullaney, Patty Rooney, and Jared Simard, Big Fun Murder is directed by Keenan Mullaney and will play at 7:30pm on Thursday, May 11 and tickets are $15.

Additional shows at Go Comedy! In the month of May include:

Let's Just Say

Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30 pm

An evening of storytelling from various Detroit artists. True stories, vulnerable storytellers, heartwarming anecdotes, cheap drinks, big laughs. Let's just say it'll be a good time. Tickets: $10

I Ain't No Joke

Thursday, May 25 @ 9:30pm

A blend of improv and standup, brought to you by the team behind REPRESENT! Local standups perform, and a cast of improvisers performs based on the standup. Tickets: $15

Pandamonia

Friday, May 26 @ 7:30pm

More improv than you can shake an invisible stick at! 10 comedians vie for laughs, love, and points to see who can be the last one standing through a series of comedic scenes, songs, and even party games. Audience suggestions pave the way for a wild night of improv comedy. Not to be missed! Tickets: $10

The Weekend Finale

Sunday evenings at 7:30 pm

Each week four local improv troupes perform on the Go Comedy! Stage. Opened by Gemini Junior, the Go Comedy! launch group, and headlined by Detroit-improv fan favorites, Forever Fifteen. Stay late and play in Fresh Sauce: our free, open improv jam! Tickets: $10

The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown

Friday & Saturday evening at 7:30pm & 9:30pm

The theater's signature show continues to be The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown which has played on Friday and Saturday nights continually for over 10 years. Featuring members of Go Comedy!'s resident company, The All Star Showdown puts two teams of improvisers in an improv competition tailored to challenge their abilities, think on their feet and give audiences a roaring good time. The cast also plays for audience members who take home fabulous prizes when their team wins. It's a night of hilarious laughs and great times! Tickets: $25

Tickets to all Go Comedy! Shows are available online at www.gocomedy.net. Performances take place at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre, 261 E Nine Mile Road in Ferndale.

In the fall of 2008 the former Ferndale Secretary of State office was transformed into Go Comedy! Improv Theater - a catalyst for hundreds of original shows, a robust improv academy, and an incubator for innovation, inspiration and integrity. Founded by Pj Jacokes, Tommy LeRoy, Chris DiAngelo, and Gerald Knight, The improv theater has become a home for hundreds of improvisers and artists, as well as a world-renown generator of original comedies and more.

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is located at 261 East Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, MI 48220. For 13 years, Go Comedy! has offered the finest in improv and sketch comedy, Go U! The Improv Academy training center, road shows, classes and workshops for private parties, corporations and schools. For more information, call (248) 327-0575; visit www.gocomedy.net or e-mail Scott Myers at scott@gocomedy.net.