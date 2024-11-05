GROUNDED Comes to the Matrix Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matrix Theatre Company will present Grounded, a powerful one-woman show written by George Brant, starring CJ Williams and directed by Emily Lange. This production features an all-women creative team and will be performed at Matrix Theatre Company, located at 2730 Bagley Street, Detroit, MI.

Performances run November 9* & 16 at 8:00 PM, and November 10 & 17** at 3:00 PM. Join in for a special Opening Night Afterglow following the November 9 performance. Sunday performances will include a post-show Talk-back session with the cast and creative team.

About Grounded

An ace fighter pilot’s unexpected pregnancy ends her career in the sky. Reassigned to operate military drones from a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas, she spends her days hunting terrorists and her nights at home with her family. As the pressure mounts to track a high-profile target, the lines blur between the desert she patrols and the one she calls home. Grounded explores the emotional, physical, and psychological tolls of modern warfare, delivering a raw and intimate portrayal of a soldier caught between two worlds.

This production is uniquely crafted by a team of women artists, with Emily Lange directing, stage management by Julianna Gonzalez, and CJ Williams leading as the sole performer. It features original music by Siena Hassett, sound design and original score by Mary Fraser, and Lighting Design by Anita Banks. This team brings a fresh and powerful perspective to this story, ensuring a deep emotional resonance and a distinct approach to storytelling.

Director Emily Lange reflects on the relevance of Grounded in today’s global context:

"Our world is in the midst of a lot of conflict right now—the conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, Haiti, and more—but it is not often that we in the U.S. experience the impacts of these conflicts firsthand. We are shielded due to our physical distance and can easily alienate those who are most impacted by violence. Grounded is an opportunity to bridge that gap, to remove the illusion of separation, and open a forum for conversation to understand the impact we have, even from thousands of miles away."

A war waged on two fronts—above and within, Grounded offers a poignant reflection on duty, identity, and the human cost of war. This production invites audiences to engage with the pressing realities of conflict, both near and far.

