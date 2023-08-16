GRAND RAPIDS SYMPHONY Will Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

This Grand Rapids Symphony project is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Avon Players to Present THE FULL MONTY in September Photo 2 Avon Players to Present THE FULL MONTY in September
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
David Alpert, Kate Reinders & Paul Gordon to Bring New Children's Musical to Muskegon Civi Photo 4 David Alpert, Kate Reinders & Paul Gordon to Bring New Children's Musical to Muskegon Civic Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS SYMPHONY Will Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Grand Rapids Symphony has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Music for Health. Music for Health is an outreach program where Symphony musicians offer the healing power of music to patients facing health challenges at partner hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

This Grand Rapids Symphony project is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2023 funding.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including The Grand Rapids Symphony’s Music for Health initiative, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

Music for Health Administrator, Diane McElfish Helle, has been a violinist with the Grand Rapids Symphony for more than 40 years. McElfish Helle commented, “We are thrilled and honored that the NEA has recognized the value of our Music for Health program and offered this support. This grant will enable us to extend our service further as we provide live music for music therapy sessions with patients recovering from brain injury, cancer, and other challenges.” 

Music for Health sends musicians into local health care settings such as Corewell Health’s Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion, Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital; Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, and Mary Free Bed, to provide music that targets specific medical goals and creates supportive physical, emotional, and spiritual experiences for patients, their families, and providers caring for them. Music for Health provides a powerfully therapeutic service for patients during a time that is rife with anxiety and uncertainty.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.



RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
RAIN ON FIRE Premieres at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre in September Photo
RAIN ON FIRE Premieres at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre in September

 FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of ‘Rain on Fire September 15 – October 1. The bold new drama – set in Michigan – tells the painful story of a family dealing with an opioid crisis. It is written by Karen Saari and directed by Ted Schneider.

2
Chelsea Handler Adds Additional Show at the Fisher Theatre Photo
Chelsea Handler Adds Additional Show at the Fisher Theatre

Grammy-nominated comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler is adding a second show at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI, on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

3
The Inspired Acting Company To Present The Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW Photo
The Inspired Acting Company To Present The Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW

The Inspired Acting Company will present a powerful and thought-provoking production of Cadillac Crew by acclaimed playwright Tori Sampson.

4
World Premiere of RAIN ON FIRE at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre Explores Michigans Opioid Cr Photo
World Premiere of RAIN ON FIRE at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre Explores Michigan's Opioid Crisis

Discover the world premiere of 'Rain On Fire' at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre. This powerful new drama delves into the opioid crisis in Michigan. Don't miss this thought-provoking production running from September 15 to October 1, 2023. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julius Caesar
Western Michigan University Theatre (5/17-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Rain on Fire
Elgood Theatre (9/15-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next Stop, Broadway!
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/30-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast
Miller Auditorium (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
The Croswell Opera House (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Apparel
Western Michigan University Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NUNSENSE
Barn Theatre (8/29-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'round midnight // i got it bad (and that ain't good)
Planet Ant Theatre - Black Box (8/11-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You