Flint Community Players to Open 95th Season with Stephen Schwartz's PIPPIN

Flint Community Players, one of the longest running community theatres in Michigan, will be opening its 95th season this September. They will be kicking off their season with Stephen Schwartz's hit musical "Pippin", as a way to start their 95th celebration.

Director Colorgio Romello expresses their excitement in bringing Pippin back to Flint Michigan. "Pippin is a close to home Midwest story. With it's birth rooted in a student group from the now Carnegie Mellon University. It's always been a story about a lost soul finding solace in the simple joys of life. That has never been more true for the Midwest as year after year it feels like we grow farther from our costal neighbors due to climate change and economic poverty. We find love in our homes, communities, and the ordinary life."

Director Romello is also excited to bring a twist to such a popular musical by setting it as a love letter to theatre and ballroom culture. "We are doing away with all the circus-like stunts of the 2013 revival, and are diving deep in the performance art of this show and making it a love letter to theatre and Ballroom culture. This show has always been about performers and that's what my cast is here to do. Every one of them brings something individual and unique that I needed to have on stage. This show will of course bring the Fosse as that is always essential but as a proud Indigenous Non-binary performer myself I can promise you for a PIPPIN like never before!"

Pippin will start off Flint Community Player's 95th season, a celebration of 95 years of theatre in the Greater Flint Area. Production Coordinator Zachery Wood has this to say about the excitement of this achievement, "Celebrating 95 seasons of theatre is an exhilarating feeling. It is incredible to see how much this little theatre in Flint, Michigan has helped change and touch the lives of so many people over the years. "Community" is in our name for a reason, we could not have made it these 95 years without the love, care, and support of everyone in our community. Whether they are onstage, offstage, in the audience, or cheering on from somewhere else, I cannot thank this community enough for loving us the way they have for so long. We do this for all of you."

Flint Community Players is offering six shows this season. Pippin (September 2023), Title of Show (November 2023), Amélie the Musical (January 2024, the Michigan premier), Hamlet (March 2024), Joseph and the Amazing Techni-Color Dreamcoat (May 2024), and Eurydice (June 2024).

Pippin performs September 14 - 24. You can visit their website at Click Here to get your tickets for any of the upcoming shows for the 95th season.

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to keep up to date on all their happenings for the upcoming season.