Farmers Alley Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
The show runs for three weekends from September 23rd through October 9th.
On the heels of Farmers Alley Theatre's sold-out, extended run of Bright Star, the company is presenting A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder: a hilarious musical satire of Edwardian and melodramatic proportions!
A distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder. When low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom, he sets off down a ghoulishly funny path to claim that title. But what of love? Murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind.
This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs, and a scene-stealing role for Jeremy Koch, playing all eight of the doomed heirs of the D'Ysquith family. They meet their ends in the most creative ways!
"Farmers Alley Theatre is elated to bring A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder to the stage to kick off our crystal anniversary," says Executive Director Robert Weiner. "We come to the theatre to be entertained. I can't think of a better opener than this Tony-Winning modern masterpiece that is wall-to-wall fun, frivolity and laughter. It's the perfect way to start what I believe is our most entertaining season ever!"
The production stars Farmers Alley Theatre favorites Jeremy Koch (Bright Star, The Bridges of Madison County) and Lori Moore (It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, I Love a Piano), with returning performers Natalie Duncan (Bright Star) and Elliott Litherland (I Love a Piano), and newcomer Becca Andrews (as Sibella Hallward) plus a supporting cast of five.
Directed and choreographed by Kathy Mulay (Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You) with musical direction by Chris Gray (Sandy Bremer: You'd Never Believe It), this musical is truly an original and fresh new comedy that will delight audiences and leave them begging for more.
A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder runs for three weekends from September 23rd through October 9th. Tickets are $49/$45 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $44/$40 on Thursdays. Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.