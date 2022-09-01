Farmers Alley Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

On the heels of Farmers Alley Theatre's sold-out, extended run of Bright Star, the company is presenting A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder: a hilarious musical satire of Edwardian and melodramatic proportions!

A distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder.﻿﻿﻿ When low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom, he sets off down a ghoulishly funny path to claim that title. But what of love? Murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind.

﻿﻿This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs, and a scene-stealing role for Jeremy Koch, playing all eight of the doomed heirs of the D'Ysquith family. They meet their ends in the most creative ways!﻿﻿

"Farmers Alley Theatre is elated to bring A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder to the stage to kick off our crystal anniversary," says Executive Director Robert Weiner. "We come to the theatre to be entertained. I can't think of a better opener than this Tony-Winning modern masterpiece that is wall-to-wall fun, frivolity and laughter. It's the perfect way to start what I believe is our most entertaining season ever!"

The production stars Farmers Alley Theatre favorites Jeremy Koch (Bright Star, The Bridges of Madison County) and Lori Moore (It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, I Love a Piano), with returning performers Natalie Duncan (Bright Star) and Elliott Litherland (I Love a Piano), and newcomer Becca Andrews (as Sibella Hallward) plus a supporting cast of five.

Directed and choreographed by Kathy Mulay (Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You) with musical direction by Chris Gray (Sandy Bremer: You'd Never Believe It), this musical is truly an original and fresh new comedy that will delight audiences and leave them begging for more.

A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder runs for three weekends from September 23rd through October 9th. Tickets are $49/$45 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $44/$40 on Thursdays. Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.