Farmers Alley Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

The show runs for three weekends from September 23rd through October 9th.

Sep. 01, 2022  
Farmers Alley Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

On the heels of Farmers Alley Theatre's sold-out, extended run of Bright Star, the company is presenting A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder: a hilarious musical satire of Edwardian and melodramatic proportions!

A distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder.﻿﻿﻿ When low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom, he sets off down a ghoulishly funny path to claim that title. But what of love? Murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind.

﻿﻿This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs, and a scene-stealing role for Jeremy Koch, playing all eight of the doomed heirs of the D'Ysquith family. They meet their ends in the most creative ways!﻿﻿

"Farmers Alley Theatre is elated to bring A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder to the stage to kick off our crystal anniversary," says Executive Director Robert Weiner. "We come to the theatre to be entertained. I can't think of a better opener than this Tony-Winning modern masterpiece that is wall-to-wall fun, frivolity and laughter. It's the perfect way to start what I believe is our most entertaining season ever!"

The production stars Farmers Alley Theatre favorites Jeremy Koch (Bright Star, The Bridges of Madison County) and Lori Moore (It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, I Love a Piano), with returning performers Natalie Duncan (Bright Star) and Elliott Litherland (I Love a Piano), and newcomer Becca Andrews (as Sibella Hallward) plus a supporting cast of five.

Directed and choreographed by Kathy Mulay (Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You) with musical direction by Chris Gray (Sandy Bremer: You'd Never Believe It), this musical is truly an original and fresh new comedy that will delight audiences and leave them begging for more.

A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder runs for three weekends from September 23rd through October 9th. Tickets are $49/$45 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $44/$40 on Thursdays. Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.





Farmers Alley Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
September 1, 2022
September 1, 2022

On the heels of Farmers Alley Theatre's sold-out, extended run of Bright Star, the company is presenting A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder: a hilarious musical satire of Edwardian and melodramatic proportions! 
World Premiere of PICKLEBALL by Jeff Daniels to Kick Off The Purple Rose Theatre Company's 32nd Season in SeptemberWorld Premiere of PICKLEBALL by Jeff Daniels to Kick Off The Purple Rose Theatre Company's 32nd Season in September
August 31, 2022

 The Purple Rose Theatre Company will begin their 32nd season of plays with “Pickleball” a world premiere by Jeff Daniels. Tickets are on sale now. In a wild comedy about America’s fastest growing sport, four below average players must overcome their own limitations in order to achieve greatness in a game that has nothing to do with pickles.
Brian Stokes Mitchell to Perform at Wharton Center in SeptemberBrian Stokes Mitchell to Perform at Wharton Center in September
August 31, 2022

Broadway legend and film star, Brian Stokes Mitchell, will take Cobb Great Hall for the first time on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8PM. Tickets are on sale now.
Wharton Center's Institute for Arts & Creativity to Hold First Annual Teaching Artist Workshop in SeptemberWharton Center's Institute for Arts & Creativity to Hold First Annual Teaching Artist Workshop in September
August 29, 2022

Wharton Center’s Institute for Arts & Creativity is holding its first annual Teaching Artist Workshop from 10AM–5PM on Thursday, September 15 through Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Open Book Theater Begins 9th Season with THE TAMING in SeptemberOpen Book Theater Begins 9th Season with THE TAMING in September
August 29, 2022

Open Book Theatre Company in Trenton opens their ninth season with Lauren Gunderson’s raucous, all-female, political power-play, running September 9 through October 9.