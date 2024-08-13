FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Announced At at The Boardwalk Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fiddler on the Roof is being presented from August 17 – September 22 at The Boardwalk Theatre. This classic musical, steeped in “Tradition” is good for the whole family!

Tevye, a poor, Jewish milkman, faces the duty of marrying off his three eldest daughters, only to be made more difficult by turn-of-the-century Russian oppression. Set on marrying for love, his daughters challenge tradition with romantic ideals with Tevye reluctantly accepting the world is changing and he must change with it.

Well known to St. Clair, Mark Eberhard directs this large cast of seasoned actors. Rick Carlson makes his ThumbCoast debut in the leading role of Tevye, opposite Diana Turner (Golde) whom you may recognize from her commanding performance as Mama Rose in Gypsy a few years back.

ThumbCoast's production also features Joseph Caradonna (Perchick), Phillip Christiansen (Fyedka), Amanda Rae Evans (Tzeitel), Diane Hill (Yente), Kevin Keller (Motel), Jenna Russell (Hodel), Adam Sanborn (Lazar Wolf), and Olivia Wofford (Chava) back in featured roles as well as a large supporting ensemble.

The cast is accompanied by live musicians under the direction of Colleen Everitt, including local violinist, Shaun Muzzarelli, who is seen throughout the show on stage as the Fiddler! Enjoy the memorable songs “Sunrise, Sunset”, “If I Were a Rich Man”, and “Matchmaker” while raising your cup to love, family, and freedom.

Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at thumbcoasttheaters.com or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.

