EMO ORCHESTRA Comes To Miller Auditorium With Special Guests Hawthorne Heights This October

For emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, there's a new show in town. Emo Orchestra, created by Ben Mench-Thurlow, brings you a unique and incredible new experience that brings together the emo hits of your youth with a touch of adult elegance.

Featuring special guests Hawthorne Heights, along with a full orchestra arrangement, Emo Orchestra will be embarking on its inaugural tour this fall. The nationwide run kicks off on September 27th in Cincinnati, with stops to follow in Nashville, Atlanta, DC, Indianapolis, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 30th.

Emo Orchestra is a perfectly designed tribute to the music that shaped emo fans when the genre first exploded, but is tailored to the people its fans have become in the years since.

“Our goal with Emo Orchestra was to create an inclusive experience that appeals to a wide audience of music fans,” says Mench-Thurlow. “It's an opportunity for early fans of the emo genre to share the music that we all loved with the next generation, and it was curated to be family friendly. The addition of the orchestra adds a cool texture and depth to these nostalgic hits and may also expose fans to instrumentation they're less familiar with in a new setting. And orchestra lovers will experience what they enjoy with an exciting twist!”

In addition to playing their own songs, Hawthorne Heights will perform a vast array of emo hits that will have formative memories flooding back while brand new ones are created at the same time. Each night there'll be a playbill for the performance that's designed like a punk rock zine, a VIP experience that includes a meet and greet with the conductor/arranger, Evan Rogers, and Hawthorne Heights, and a copy of the sheet music for Hawthorne Heights' song “Ohio Is For Lovers” signed by the band. There'll also be a merch line featuring Emo Orchestra's skull logo. Emo Orchestra and Hawthorne Heights invite you to dress up or dress down for an evening of music that you won't forget.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

9/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

9/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/4 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

10/5 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

10/6 – Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre

10/7 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

10/18 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre

10/20 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

10/21 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

10/22 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theater

10/24 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

10/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/26 – Sheboygan, WI @ Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

10/27 – Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre

10/28 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium

10/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

11/2 – Davenport, IA @ The Capitol Theater

11/3 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

11/5 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater

11/9 – Palm Desert, CA @ McCallum Theatre

11/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights

Tickets go on sale June 30, 2023 for the show on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University.

How Much: Tickets start at $36. Visit the Miller Auditorium Box Office or call

(269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. For more information, visit Click Here.