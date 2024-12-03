Electric Forest Announces Initial Music Lineup For 2025 Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Electric Forest has unveiled the initial lineup for its 2025 edition, returning to Rothbury, Michigan from June 19-22, 2025.

One of the world's most celebrated festivals, Electric Forest is an all-encompassing experience, defined by total immersion through its pillars of music, art, community, and exploration. Electric Forest's 2025 lineup represents its commitment to showcasing the best and brightest of electronic, jam, and world music, continuing to be a beacon for what's next across these scene-defining genres.

Headliners include French electro pioneers Justice, fan-favorite Aussie party starter FISHER, GRAMMY-nominated Disclosure (DJ Set), the dreamy grooves of prolific Houston three-piece Khruangbin, and Forest Family favorites Louis The Child. Additional highlights include the mind-melting sonics of Liquid Stranger and Of The Trees, the high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, meteoric Scottish multi-instrumentalist Barry Can't Swim, the legendary Tiësto, jam band visionaries The String Cheese Incident performing two incidents, superstar Brazilian globetrotter Mochakk, and Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991's drum & bass behemoth WORSHIP.

Programming the best of international talent, Electric Forest's 2025 lineup also features UK's next-gen jungle sensation Nia Archives, Toronto clubland innovator BAMBII, Brazilian flag bearer Maz, Swedish composer and multi-instrumentalist Arc De Soleil, and Colombian psychedelic funk trio BALTHVS. The ever-eclectic lineup also features genre-crossing acts bbno$, Joey Valence & Brae, and GASHI alongside eclectic favorites like Caribou, Confidence Man, The Free Label, Mindchatter, and Forest veteran Dixon's Violin.

Flavors of house and techno are represented by the likes of Gordo, Cloonee, Blond:ish, Lilly Palmer, Loco Dice, Will Clarke, ØTTA, and Pretty Pink; while trap, bass and low-end frequencies come courtesy of Mersiv, Crankdat, Hamdi, YDG, Zingara, and Jade Cicada. Electric Forest will also continue to foster a home for underground talent, where acts like BIIANCO, Ahmed Spins, Interplanetary Criminal, Fcukers, and TAAHLIAH will grace its stages. Many more lineup names will be announced in the coming months.

Continuing the tradition of engaging the Forest Family in creative reveals, Electric Forest sparked lineup speculation and excitement in the community. First posting discreet hints on official social media channels, then sending poems, limericks, and coded messages to various Loyalty Tiers via SMS, astute fans began to piece together which of their favorite artists would appear on the 2025 lineup. Finally, EF Radio, a community-driven radio platform dedicated to broadcasting frequencies from The Forest, spun a curated playlist of artists on the lineup, mixed with messages from fans who called in and correctly guessed 2025 artists, leading into the official lineup reveal.

Electric Forest provides a participatory sanctuary for creative expression and limitless connection. Through the celebrated fan-participation Plug In Programs, Forest Family has the unique opportunity to shape their festival experience alongside Forest HQ. Applications are open now for select programs - learn more about The Wish Machine, Art Installation Sponsorship, Art Spark!, and The Digital Brainery here, and stay tuned for more information about additional Plug In Programs to open soon.

Electric Forest's Loyalty Program, designed to reward returning Forest Family, begins its On Sale with 10 in The Forest on Tuesday, December 3 at Noon ET with all subsequent Loyalty Tiers following until Thursday, December 5.

The General Public On Sale for Electric Forest 2025 will begin at Noon ET on Friday, December 6. To register for access and more information about the EF Loyalty Program, available Passes and Packages - including the new Good Life Meadow, Hotel Packages, and more - visit the Festival's official website.

Electric Forest Initial 2025 Lineup (A-Z)

1tbsp

33 Below

Ahmed Spins

Arc De Soleil

BALTHVS

BAMBII

Barry Can't Swim

bbno$

Beltran

BIIANCO

Blond:ish

BUNT.

Caribou

Cloonee

Confidence Man

Crankdat

CVBZ

Disclosure (DJ Set)

Dixon's Violin

Evening Elephants

Fcukers

FISHER

GASHI

Gordo

Hamdi

Interplanetary Criminal

Jade Cicada

Joey Valence & Brae

Justice

Khruangbin

Lilly Palmer

Liquid Stranger

Loco Dice

Loods

Loofy

Louis the Child

LowDown Brass Band

Maz

Mersiv

Mindchatter

Mochakk

Moody Good

Nia Archives

Of The Trees

ØTTA

Pocket

Pretty Pink

Riordan

Roi Turbo

Sara Landry

Say She She

TAAHLIAH

The Free Label

The Philharmonik

The String Cheese Incident

Tiësto

Villager

WAKYIN

Will Clarke

WonkyWilla

WORSHIP (Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991)

YDG

Zingara

Comments