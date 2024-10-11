EPIC PROPORTIONS to be Presented at Muskegon Civic Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Muskegon Civic Theatre will continue their Epic 40th Season of bringing community theatre to Muskegon County with the upcoming production of Epic Proportions, running from October 11th until October 26th on the Beardsley Stage.

Set in the 1930s, Epic Proportions tells the story of two brothers, Benny and Phil, who go to the Arizona desert to be extras in the huge Biblical epic Exeunt Omnes. Things move very quickly in this riotous comedy and before you know it, Phil is directing the movie, and Benny is starring in it. To complicate matters further, they both fall in love with Louise, the assistant director in charge of the extras. Along the way there are gladiator battles, the Ten Plagues and a mysterious man who just won't leave the pyramid.

Audiences may recognize any of the three leading players from previous MCT productions: Noah Zimmer (Benny), returns to the MCT stage after voicing the dangerously clever man-eating plant Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, while Tom Goedert (Phil) was most recently seen in Calendar Girls as the photographer Lawrence, and Savannah Mapes (Louise) portrayed the good-hearted teacher Siobhan in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Tim Salach, Dawn Tuttle, Renée Schwartz, Spencer Klairter, Tyler Ross, Christian Fletcher, Rikki Ridout, Lisbeth Franzon, and Robin Beebee complete the cast of this wild comedy.

Matthew Abel makes his MCT directorial debut with Epic, assisted by Seth Kauderer. "It's one of the funniest scripts I've ever read and this cast makies it even funnier!" says Abel.

MCT is a consolidation of the former Civic Opera Association, Port City Playhouse and Muskegon Youth Theatre. The combined history of these theatre groups has spanned decades of service in the greater Muskegon area. As Muskegon County's only Community Theatre, MCT relies on the work of community volunteers to make theatre magic happen.

"Our organization utilizes volunteers in all aspects of the performing arts," shares Trent Klairter, Executive Director of Muskegon Civic Theatre. "Over the course of a production season, we utilize the contributions of up to 350 volunteers, which equates to approximately 30,000 hours of volunteer time. For every actor that you see on stage, there are numerous technicians behind the scenes supporting them!"

Those looking to get tickets to Epic Proportions (or any other shows of MCT's Epic 40th Season) or to volunteer with Muskegon Civic Theatre should visit muskegoncivictheatre.org.

Epic Proportions runs October 11th through 26th on the Beardsley Stage.

Comments