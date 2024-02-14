Electric Forest Announces Full Plug In Program Lineup for 2024 Edition

Today, Electric Forest has revealed the full slate of its beloved fan participation Plug In Programs ahead of its sold out 2024 edition this June 20-23. Electric Forest's Plug In Programs offer fans, better known as Forest Family, the unique opportunity to contribute and collaborate directly with the festival's production teams while cultivating a tightly knit fan community and enhanced experience for those in attendance.

Electric Forest's 2024 Plug In slate features over seven programs, all designed with the festival's values of inclusivity, acceptance, self-expression, community, and creation in mind. Plug In Programs are a call to creators of all stripes - with opportunities for designers, artists, musicians, aspiring radio personalities, content creators, builders, teachers, party planners, dreamers, and everything in between.

Year after year, Electric Forest's art installations remain both integral to the festival experience and its best kept secret up until patrons step foot on the grounds. The Art Installation Sponsorship Program, now in its 12th year, is an opportunity for artists to tap into their imagination and bring their original creations inspired by the forest to life.

The Brainery places education at the forefront, where these experiences come alive through workshops and classes taught by the Forest Family, for the Forest Family. Fans can unite through intentional learning at The Brainery through movement, play, crafts, panel discussions, meditation, meet-ups, and more. Select Brainery Panels will be programmed by Her Forest, Electric Forest's empowering collaboration between all femme-identifying members of the Forest Family.

The Wish Machine invites Forest Family to Plug In and commit to spreading positivity through inspirational and charitable deeds in their community in exchange for a wish granted by Electric Forest. This call for Forest dreams has generated thousands of inspiring commitments throughout the years, and 2024 is proving no different as The Wish Machine has just granted its first Wish for the year. Special education teachers Chelsea and David, who have attended Electric Forest together since 2016, wished for HQ to help them throw the wedding of their Forest dreams - a fishing-themed rave at The Chapel within The Forest onsite - in exchange for their group committing to each donate meals to Conscious Alliance. Together, Chelsea and David's crew are coming together to provide approximately 1,000 donated meals to the community in need. Additionally, in Chelsea and David's honor, Conscious Alliance has pledged to match their crew's donation providing an additional 1,000 pounds of food directly to the local Rothbury community!

Introduced last year, the Electric Forest Radio On Air ExtraordinAIRE Program opens a channel for aspiring radio personalities, show hosts, behind-the-scenes technicians, fan interviewers, and more. With this program, Forest Family have the opportunity to collaborate with the EF Radio team and create content to be featured on EF Radio both during the event and year-round.

The Art Installation Sponsorship, Brainery Workshops, Her Forest, Wish Machine, and Radio On Air ExtraordinAIRE Program are just a handful of Electric Forest's Plug In Program's offerings. Additional programs now accepting submissions include Chapel Parties for the People, Sticker Design Contest, and Prize Cart Remix Contest, The Discovery Project, and Luminarias.

Since 2011, Electric Forest has remained committed to the constant reimagination of what a festival experience can be. It's this thoughtful and innovative approach to production and programming that has helped foster one of the world's most dedicated festival communities.