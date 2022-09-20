Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drag Brunch Comes To Miller Auditorium

Performances run November 4-5. 

Sep. 20, 2022  

For the first time, Miller Auditorium and The Kalamazoo Kittens bring drag brunch to Miller Auditorium's stage. Join Monique Madison, Alexa Vogel, Amira Spade, Velma Violet, Betty J Madison and Reba Rose Rau as The Kittens take to the stage to celebrate HAIRSPRAY, coming to Miller, November 4-5. They will be performing some of your favorites from the show, as well as many other numbers.

Ticket price includes a delicious brunch, from Off The Cuff Catering, coffee and water served right on stage during the show. There will also be a cash bar for Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Doors open and the brunch buffet begins at noon. The Kalamazoo Kittens will begin the show at 1:00 PM. Stay after, meet The Kittens and have your picture taken with them. Get a group together and come take your place on Miller's stage.

Tickets are on sale now. More information is available by calling (269) 387-2300, online at millerauditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office.


