Drag Brunch Comes To Miller Auditorium

For the first time, Miller Auditorium and The Kalamazoo Kittens bring drag brunch to Miller Auditorium's stage. Join Monique Madison, Alexa Vogel, Amira Spade, Velma Violet, Betty J Madison and Reba Rose Rau as The Kittens take to the stage to celebrate HAIRSPRAY, coming to Miller, November 4-5. They will be performing some of your favorites from the show, as well as many other numbers.

Ticket price includes a delicious brunch, from Off The Cuff Catering, coffee and water served right on stage during the show. There will also be a cash bar for Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Doors open and the brunch buffet begins at noon. The Kalamazoo Kittens will begin the show at 1:00 PM. Stay after, meet The Kittens and have your picture taken with them. Get a group together and come take your place on Miller's stage.

Tickets are on sale now. More information is available by calling (269) 387-2300, online at millerauditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office.