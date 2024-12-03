Diana Krall Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre In June 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall has announced she will embark on a nationwide 35-city U.S. tour, commencing on April 22, 2025 in Dallas, TX at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Spanning over four months, the tour will make a stop at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10:00 a.m.

A record-breaking musician, Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Her albums have garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, ten Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum status albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two GRAMMY® Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada, establishing her as a powerhouse of the genre. Her album, This Dream Of You, garnered critical acclaim and displayed the effortless virtuosity that has time and time again earned Diana Krall status as an icon. Krall's unique artistry and musicality transcends any single musical style making her one of the most recognizable artists of our time.

Diana Krall is coming to the Fisher Theatre Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $56.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, December 6. Tickets will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10:00 a.m. For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com or call 313-871-1132.

Broadway In Detroit is an ATG Entertainment company. ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment whose portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, studio theatres, cinemas, conference spaces, and modern live music arenas. ATG Entertainment own, operate or program 64 of the world’s most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Germany entertaining over 18 million audience members each year.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information.

Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

Comments