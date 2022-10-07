Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents AIRNESS By Chelsea Marcantel

Performances run Oct. 28-Nov. 6.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Opening its 52nd season, the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) presents the Michigan premiere of "Airness" by Chelsea Marcantel. A 2017 Humana Festival hit, "Airness" is the story of a group of air guitar competitors as they move through competitions, love, loss and finding the inner rock star inside themselves.

"Airness" follows Nina as she enters her first air guitar competition thinking winning will be easy. But as she meets a group of charismatic nerds determined to become the next air guitar champion, she discovers more about the true meaning of the art form and herself.

"Our season opens with a rockin' good time with 'Airness,'" said Greg Grobis, chair of the Department of Performing Arts at University of Detroit Mercy and managing director for the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company. "Following our two national awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival last season, this show is the perfect way to celebrate and challenge our talented group of students artists."

"The beating heart of its characters make 'Airness' a very special piece," said director Mycah Artis. "Everyone can see themselves in this show as we all have that inner rock star who loves to play air guitar at home in our pajamas. This show reminds us that everything we need to succeed is already inside of us as long as you believe in yourself. Audiences can expect to know and love the music of this show, as well as the air guitar performances from the cast and a hilarious script - this show has it all and some more unexpected surprises."

"Airness" is written by Chelsea Marcantel and directed by guest artist Artis, whose credits include Outvisible Theatre and A Host of People. The performance on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be followed by the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project. Titled "Unleash Your Inner Rock Star," the talkback will be led by air guitar expert Dave Ayling, a.k.a. The Rocktapus, who will instruct audience members in basic air guitar moves. For more information on special events, visit udmercy.edu/life/theatre.

"Airness" runs six performances Oct. 28-Nov. 6 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway in Detroit. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. The DTMC Ticket Office is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Individual ticket prices are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty and staff, $10 for veterans and $10 for students with valid ID. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To schedule your group, contact Sarah Hawkins Rusk at 313-993-3273. Audiences should note that "Airness" contains strong language and adult themes and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.





