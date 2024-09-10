Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap Come to the Wharton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Grammy-winning singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and Grammy-winning pianist Bill Charlap take the stage, an unforgettable experience awaits. With a repertoire that spans the greatest periods and genres in music, this dynamic duo delivers masterful performances of beloved songbook standards.

These two extraordinary artists are teaming up for a one-night-only performance at Wharton Center on Friday, October 4, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Bridgewater—a Tony® winner for Broadway’s The Wiz, three-time Grammy winner, Flint, Michigan native, and former MSU student—joins forces with the exceptional jazz pianist Bill Charlap, also a Grammy winner and known for his collaborations with Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Wynton Marsalis, and more. Together, they draw on great composers like Ellington, Porter, and Sondheim to create a stunning musical journey—from intimate ballads to soulful grooves, their chemistry is simply breathtaking.

