Danielle Bollinger with The Soggy Bottom Band performs at FIM's Flint Under the Stars

The performance is on Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m.

Danielle Bollinger with The Soggy Bottom Band performs at FIM's Flint Under the Stars

FIM Capitol Theatre is excited to welcome The Soggy Bottom Band featuring Danielle Bollinger to perform at "Flint Under the Stars" Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. This exciting event is the first in what FIM hopes will be an annual tradition. Sit back and relax with a local Flint band and vocalist, made up of some of Flint's best big band players.

The Soggy Bottom Big Band, under the direction of John Hill, captures the time and space when Big Band and swinging vocals ruled, with a 17-piece band and sultry vocals from Bollinger.

Bollinger, a Flint-area native, followed her dreams and moved to Nashville where she recorded her first demo and signed with the Indy label Esntion, Big Machine records and Big Management, and recorded her freshman CD, "When the Brokenhearted Love Again," back in 2006.

Bollinger returned home to Michigan where she continues to write, record and work on her music. She is currently in the process of recording new music co-written with The Soggy Bottom Band, premiering at "Flint Under the Stars."

Special musical guests at "Flint Under the Stars" include Isaac Ryder, Matt "the Axxmann" MacDermaid and Ian Shetron. A wide variety of refreshments, a bar and concessions will be available.

﻿This is a free performance, but registration is required. Register now at Click Here. Donations are encouraged and support the KidsTix Program providing free or low-cost tickets to live performances for economically challenged kids and their families.

"Flint Under the Stars" is sponsored by Hagerman Foundation Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.




