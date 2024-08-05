Circle Theatre Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle Theatre will open its doors in August for a groundbreaking and timeless classic, A Raisin in the Sun.

Set on Chicago’s South Side, Lorraine Hansberry’s celebrated play follows the divergent dreams and conflicts in three generations of the Younger family: son Walter Lee, his wife Ruth, his sister Beneatha, his son Travis, and matriarch Lena. When Mama Lena’s deceased husband’s insurance money comes through, each of the Younger’s have their own plans on what to do with it. Hansberry’s portrait of one family’s struggle to retain dignity in a harsh and changing world is a searing and timeless story of hope and inspiration.

A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Amisha Groce, will be performed at the Aquinas College Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. Meet the Younger family and go along with them on their impassioned journey through 1950’s Chicago. The show runs August 8-10, 14-18, 21-24, with August 18 being a matinee showing.

Circle Theatre will finish their 2024 Season with their September musical, Urinetown, The Musical!.

For more information on Circle Theatre’s 2024 season, Summer Concert Series, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

Comments