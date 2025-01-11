Center Stage Theatre Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Center Stage Theatre brings the outrageous comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical to the stage in the hands of a diverse Production Team.

Led by producer Amber Bartholomew, the show is helmed by marginalized creators: women, People of Color, disabled individuals, and members of the LGBTQA+ community.

"The musical is twenty years old. It's based on a movie that's almost forty years old. We're very cognizant of the fact that some gags that killed twenty, forty years ago need to be delivered differently in 2025," says director Jenny Trout. "It's important to me that the show be hilarious, but not at anyone else's expense. That's why having a diverse team behind the controls is so important."

"We are from different education levels, ages, generations, lifestyles," stage manager Jan Watson says. "Our common love of the theatre and the sanctity of the creative process molded us into the team we are: respectful of each other and our ideas, talents, and strengths."

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical plays the Comstock Community Auditorium (2107 N 26th St, Kalamazoo, MI 49048) on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 at 7:00 P.M, with a matinee on February 2 at 2:00 P.M. A sensory-friendly show will take place on Saturday, February 1 at 2:00 P.M.. Stage Hands, LLC will provide ASL shadow interpretation during the Friday evening performance, and descriptive audio service is available during the Sunday matinee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Center Stage Theatre website, www.kzoocst.com, or email cstktickets@gmail.com. Content is suitable for ages 16+.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.MTIShows.com.

Comments