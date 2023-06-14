Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to Kalamazoo in October

The performance is on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Multi-platinum selling Grammy winners Casting Crowns will take their powerful live performances on the road this fall with The Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour: A Live Symphony Experience.

Featuring hit songs from the band’s current chart-topping Healer album (“Scars In Heaven,” “Crazy People”), concert goers will also experience a night of worship like no other celebrating an incredible 20-year repertoire of songs like “Only Jesus,” “Nobody,” “Praise You In This Storm,” “East To West” and many more. For the first time ever, Casting Crowns will be joined by a live symphony on this special anniversary tour. With more than 12 million albums sold and multiple Grammy, Dove and American Music Awards to their name, Casting Crowns might be best known for their fan-favorite live concert events – and The Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour promises to be no different. 

Ticket prices range from $43-$203 Visit the Miller Auditorium Box Office or call (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. For more information, visit millerauditorium.com




Recommended For You