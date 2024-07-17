Cast Set For Shakespeare Royal Oak's TWELFTH NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are underway for the 24th season of Shakespeare Royal Oak. Michigan's premier professional outdoor theatre event will present Shakespeare's Tweltfh Night in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park July 25 - August 4. Tickets ($35) are on sale now at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com.

Shakespeare Royal Oak is proud to announce the cast for Twelfth Night, directed by D.B. Schroeder. The cast includes:

Mason Gaida as Orsino

JM Ethridge as Valentine

Olivia Kiefer as Captain / Fabian

Meredith Parker as Viola

Dan Johnson* as Sir Toby

Vicki Morgan as Maria

Kerry Milliron as Sir Andrew

Drew Parker as Feste

CJ Williams as Olivia

Ryan Ernst as Malvolio

Brady Jacot as Sebastian

Tim Pollack as Antonio

Annie Dilworth as an Ensemble Member & Understudy

Skylar Causey as an Ensemble member & Understudy

* Indicates a member of Actor's Equity Association.

Metro Detroiters will board the Bard’s pirate ship and set sail to the West Indies with Viola, Olivia, and the gang as they plunder for love in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park. After her ship wrecks off the coast of Illyria, Viola disguises herself to serve Duke Orsino, who governs the islands to stamp out piracy. Viola falls in love with Orsino but can't reveal herself, of course; meanwhile Orsino is enamored of the famous lady pirate, Olivia. So, what happens when Viola meets Olivia in disguise? Shiver me timbers! This saltwater romance of fools comes full of fun for a perfect summer evening under the stars. Twelfth Night will run eight performances July 25–August 4 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are on sale now online at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com. Tickets will be available in person at the Starr Jaycee Park box office beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

Shakespeare Royal Oak Education Programs

In addition to Twelfth Night, Shakespeare Royal Oak is bringing back its popular education programs, Royal Oak Teen Ensemble and KidsAct! “One of the best things we’ve created at Shakespeare Royal Oak is our fabulous education curriculum,” states SRO founder and executive director Ed Nahhat. “Our students get a top-notch experience in the park, parents get to see their children perform this incredible work, and we have built a legacy. Several of our KidsAct! and Teen Ensemble participants have gone on to work with us and other area theatres professionally, and that makes us so proud.”

This year's SRO Teen Ensemble program for high school students will be staging their own production. Participating students will present three public performances of Hamlet on the Starr Jaycee Park stage at 7pm July 28, 29, & 30. Tickets for these performances are Pay-What-You -Will at the theatre gate on the night of the show. Gates open at 6:15pm

For students entering grades 1-8, Shakespeare Royal Oak is proud to offer KidsAct! July 29 - August 2, with a public performance on Saturday, August 3 at 11am. During this six-day program, students will learn Shakespeare, safe sword fighting, stage combat, and improv skills from area theatre professionals. KidsAct tuition is $260 per student with registration currently available online at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com/education.

