COME FROM AWAY to Return to Farmers Alley Theatre

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Farmers Alley Theatre is taking to the skies once again. For its second production of the 2026/2027 season, the theatre will present the inspirational, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, opening November 5.

Following the extraordinary success of its Season 18 production—with sold-out performances, enthusiastic audiences, and additional shows added to meet overwhelming demand—Farmers Alley Theatre is bringing this powerful and uplifting story back to Kalamazoo sooner than expected.

Set in the aftermath of September 11, 2001, Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small Newfoundland community that welcomed them with open arms. Filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable music, the musical celebrates the extraordinary kindness that can emerge in the most unexpected circumstances.

“There is something special about bringing back a show that has already meant so much to our audiences and to our artists,” says award-winning director, Kathy Mulay. “We're excited to reunite with familiar faces while introducing new performers who will bring their own energy, artistry, and heart to these beloved roles. It will be both a homecoming and a new beginning—and we can't wait to see what this remarkable ensemble creates together.”

Mulay continues, “Eight of our original performers are returning, which is incredibly exciting for us and for our audiences. Four others were eager to come back, but scheduling conflicts—extended national tours, other productions, and family commitments—made it impossible for them to join us this time. While we will certainly miss them, we are thrilled to welcome an extraordinarily talented group of new performers into the Farmers Alley family.”

As always, Farmers Alley will blend top tier talent from across the country to perform alongside our phenomenal local talent: Returning favorites include our multi-talented co-founder and choreographer Denene Mulay (Dear Evan Hanson and Fun Home) as Diane, Shannon Hill (School of Rock) as Bonnie, Steve Brubaker (Ride the Cyclone) as Oz, Christopher C. Minor (RENT) as Kevin J, Curt Denham (Working) as Claude, Melrose Johnson as Hannah, Brooklyn Moore as Janice and Janine Chesak-Black as Beulah. Making their Farmers Alley debuts are Kristin Rose Kelleher as Beverley, Dan Gold as Kevin T, Andre Williams as Bob and Matt W. Miles as Nick.

In addition to this beautifully composed cast, the brilliant Brendan Vincent (Ride the Cyclone, Beautiful) will return as Music Director and lead a phenomenal live band. The entire team is stacked with unbelievably talented designers, stage mangers, crew members to bring this incredible show to life.

Regarding the staging, Mulay says, “[it] will have a fresh dimension this season as we take advantage of the full turntable we built for last season's Misery. This new functionality allows us to create more dynamic transitions and striking stage pictures, giving us exciting new ways to enhance the storytelling. It's a wonderful opportunity to revisit a familiar production with a fresh theatrical perspective.”

“This is one of my favorite shows of the last decade…actually of all time,” raves Managing Artistic Director, Jeremy Koch. “I saw Come From Away on Broadway in 2017 and I was blown away. I got swept up in the story, felt the music in my bones, learned a few things, laughed a lot and shed many tears of empathy and compassion. I used to live in New York City, so this story means so much to me. The kindness and generosity that the people of Gander displayed to strangers in need, shines like a beacon to the rest of the world.”

Come From Away opens on Nov 5. Performance days and times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm plus Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Visit the Farmers Alley website for all dates and times. Tickets range from $25-$56 with Student ticket pricing at $30 for all shows. Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to offer 15% off regular ticket prices for Military/Veterans and Teachers (please call the box office to request that discount and have ID ready to show upon arrival). $25 rush tickets for adults and $15 rush tickets for students are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability; theatergoers must be present at the box office).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 15 Hrs 36 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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