WAITRESS to Close Farmers Alley Theatre's 19th Season

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Farmers Alley Theatre will close out its 19th season with Waitress, opening July 15, 2027.

Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, Waitress follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker and waitress who finds herself unhappily married and pregnant.

Set against the backdrop of a small-town diner, the musical sees Jenna discover a potential path toward a fresh start when a baking contest in a nearby county and an encounter with someone new offer unexpected possibilities. With help from her co-workers, each facing aspirations and struggles of their own, Jenna finds the courage to revisit a long-abandoned dream and begin building a new life.

Based on the film, Waitress explores resilience, self-discovery and chosen family through a score by Grammy-nominated artist Bareilles.

Waitress will open at Farmers Alley Theatre on July 15, 2027. Individual tickets will go on sale March 18, 2027.

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