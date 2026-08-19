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WAITRESS to Close Farmers Alley Theatre's 19th Season

The musical follows Jenna, a pie-maker who finds courage through friendship and a baking contest.

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WAITRESS to Close Farmers Alley Theatre's 19th Season

Farmers Alley Theatre will close out its 19th season with Waitress, opening July 15, 2027.

Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, Waitress follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker and waitress who finds herself unhappily married and pregnant.

Set against the backdrop of a small-town diner, the musical sees Jenna discover a potential path toward a fresh start when a baking contest in a nearby county and an encounter with someone new offer unexpected possibilities. With help from her co-workers, each facing aspirations and struggles of their own, Jenna finds the courage to revisit a long-abandoned dream and begin building a new life.

Based on the film, Waitress explores resilience, self-discovery and chosen family through a score by Grammy-nominated artist Bareilles.

Waitress will open at Farmers Alley Theatre on July 15, 2027. Individual tickets will go on sale March 18, 2027.

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