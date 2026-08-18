MY MOTHER AND THE MICHIGAN/OHIO WAR to Open at Farmers Alley Theatre

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Farmers Alley Theatre is set to open its 19th season with a new comedy, My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War, by Paul Stroili, running September 17-October 4. Stroili, who wrote and directed the theatre's Season 17 hit, A Jukebox for the Algonquin returns to direct. This hilarious and heartwarming play enjoyed a sold-out world premiere at The Purple Rose Theatre in 2025.

Izzy's husband Freddy was a history buff with One Dream: a full-scale reenactment of a battle from the Michigan-Ohio War. But when a bizarre papier-mâché accident leaves Izzy a widow, this Michigan Matriarch calls on her Wolverine daughter and Buckeye son to see Freddy's vision realized. Historical becomes hysterical as they clash over everything from tofu to Toledo to goal posts to Gordon Lightfoot. Don't miss this award-winning comedy about family, football and the fight for the Toledo strip.

Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch praises My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War, “If you're in a family, have ever been in a family, or you know someone in a family, you're going to love this play. You'll witness family fun, family fights and family feelings.” He also comments on Stroili's talent as an artist, “Paul's writing is always insightful and examines the human experience through unique and interesting characters. His direction brings those characters to life in vivid and authentic ways. One of the best things about Paul's writing is that thoughts or feelings frequently hit the audience unexpectedly: often when I'm watching one of Paul's plays, one moment I'm doubled over from laughter, the next moment tears of empathy for one of the characters will stream down my face.”

Stroili expresses much excitement about his return, saying, “I'm very happy to be back at Farmers Alley to direct my play My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War - especially given how my previous play, A Jukebox for The Algonquin was received here in Kalamazoo. I'm always astounded how Farmers Alley can, with such a small group of people, generate such consistently strong and critically acclaimed productions, season after season. It's very exciting to not only work with some of my past collaborators here but also with some incredibly talented people I'm meeting for the first time. Michigan/Ohio War is decidedly a comedy, but much like Jukebox - there are some poignant moments that past audiences have truly embraced. I'm delighted to be a part of this production.”

Also returning to Farmers Alley is Stroili's Misery costar, Laura Jordan, who will play the 4th wall-breaking matriarch, Izzy. Another Kalamazoo favorite will join the cast as the Buckeye son with a touch of OCD, Brandon Foxworth (The Christians). Finishing off the trifecta and making her Farmers Alley debut is Caitlin Cavannaugh as Carey: Izzy's tightly-wound, Wolverine daughter. Caitlin originated the role of Carey in the World premiere production.

My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War will run for 3 weeks only: September 17 through October 4th. Performance days and times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm as well as Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. For all performance times, check out our website. Tickets range from $45-$49, with student ticket pricing at $30 for all shows. Please note that September 17th is a Preview Performance and general tickets range from $30-$35 student tickets are $25. Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to offer 15% off regular ticket prices for Military/Veterans and Teachers (please call the box office to request that discount and have ID ready to show upon arrival). $25 rush tickets for adults and $15 rush tickets for students are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability; theatergoers must be present at the box office).

An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance will be held Saturday October 3 at 7:30 p.m. which is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Emily Freed and Brad Hershbein. ASL-interpreted programs are supported throughout the season by Theatre Kalamazoo, along with sponsors and contributors to honor Barbara Rider and Fred Sammons, who were the first individuals to sponsor ASL-Interpreted performances at Farmers Alley Theatre.

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