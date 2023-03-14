Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMP

A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMP

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of STOMP. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability.

Please be advised availability is extremely limited and seats may not be together. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. STOMP will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from March 17-19, 2023. For show details, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; next year, it will incorporate two new pieces. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

Broadway Grand Rapids was established in September of 1988, with a mission to present the very best of national touring Broadway productions in West Michigan. The Broadway series, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. In 2019, Broadway Grand Rapids entered into a partnership agreement with Broadway Across America. This partnership enhances the opportunity to bring the hottest new productions from Broadway to Grand Rapids. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located conveniently in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information about events visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com




Interview: Buffy And Bob Alonzo of THE ODD COUPLE at Lion Heart Productions Photo
Interview: Buffy And Bob Alonzo of THE ODD COUPLE at Lion Heart Productions
Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple is a classic comedy in which a group of guys assembles for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward, Photo
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward, April 21 – May 7
The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatre opens its inaugural season with Private Lives by Noël Coward. 
STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in April Photo
STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in April
Tipping Point Theatre will continue its 15th season on April 13th at 8 p.m. with the modern theatrical classic Steel Magnolias.
HARRY TOWNSENDS LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre Photo
HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre
Harry Townsend likes his life just the way it is and doesn’t see any need for things to change. When his son, Alan, comes to visit, that’s all he seems to want to do. Harry Townsend’s Last Stand explores the relationship between father and son, displaying the complexities of family life with wit and wisdom to make the audience feel that they’re part of the relationship.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMPBroadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMP
March 14, 2023

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of STOMP. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward, April 21 – May 7The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward, April 21 – May 7
March 10, 2023

The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatre opens its inaugural season with Private Lives by Noël Coward. 
STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in AprilSTEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in April
March 10, 2023

Tipping Point Theatre will continue its 15th season on April 13th at 8 p.m. with the modern theatrical classic Steel Magnolias.
HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook TheatreHARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre
March 10, 2023

Harry Townsend likes his life just the way it is and doesn’t see any need for things to change. When his son, Alan, comes to visit, that’s all he seems to want to do. Harry Townsend’s Last Stand explores the relationship between father and son, displaying the complexities of family life with wit and wisdom to make the audience feel that they’re part of the relationship.
Tony and Emmy-Winner Billy Porter Comes To The Fisher Theatre, May 18Tony and Emmy-Winner Billy Porter Comes To The Fisher Theatre, May 18
March 9, 2023

GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter announces the BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 with a stop in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, May 18.
share