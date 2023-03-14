Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of STOMP. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability.

Please be advised availability is extremely limited and seats may not be together. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. STOMP will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from March 17-19, 2023. For show details, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; next year, it will incorporate two new pieces. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

Broadway Grand Rapids was established in September of 1988, with a mission to present the very best of national touring Broadway productions in West Michigan. The Broadway series, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. In 2019, Broadway Grand Rapids entered into a partnership agreement with Broadway Across America. This partnership enhances the opportunity to bring the hottest new productions from Broadway to Grand Rapids. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located conveniently in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information about events visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com