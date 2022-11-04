Break The Chain Theatre Company Short Play Festival To Run, November 12-13
The short play festival will be showcasing the work of four playwrights.
Break the Chain Theatre Company, a new and up and coming theatre group aiming to tell the underrepresented stories of people of color in the Detroit community will be opening their season with the "BTC Short Play Festival" running November 12th at 8pm and November 13th at 2pm at Matrix Theatre Company 2730 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216.
The short play festival will be showcasing the work of four playwrights: He's History by Marilyn Zerlak, Lorretta's Crematorium Hour by P.S. Drake, Dickery Pokery by Brandon Urrutia and Choose Your Own Adventure by Kryssy Becker.
The shows will be directed by co-founders of BTC Craig Ester and Maurizio Dominguez as well as Danielle Wright and Meg McNamee, while third Co-founder Alexis Grace Clark takes up the Stage Managing for the production. The local actors involved are: Courtney Olsen, Danielle Wright, Tim Pollack, Aurora Batton, Dinah Tutein, Sage Robinson, Sarah Mertz-Lisecki, and Sasha Joelle Johnson.
From the hilarity of an honest, yet horrible mistake at a Claires and an undertaker's podcast surprise, to the harsh reality of bearing a uterus in today's world and gaining knowledge from the past, these short plays display a wide variety for audiences. All four plays will be performed on both days.
Masks will be required for this event. You may bring your own, or BTC will have masks and other branded t-shirts and buttons for sale in the lobby before and after the shows.
Doors open at 7:30pm on Saturday and 1:30pm on Sunday. Seating is limited. Presale Tickets are $15.00 online (with fees), or $20 cash at the door. Online tickets can be bought at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207635®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F456546511907?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Detroit have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (Tuesday, November 15) in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre. A
Farmers Alley Theatre Presents the World Premiere Production Of A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT
November 4, 2022
On the heels of our sold-out, extended runs of Bright Star last summer and A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder this fall, Farmers Alley Theatre will bring the very first production of A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett to West Michigan audiences.
George Salazar, Janet Dacal, and Maurico Martinez Will Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in Michigan
November 3, 2022
George Salazar, Janet Dacal and Maurico Martinez will lead The Who's Tommy in Concert at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan this month. Performances are set for November 18 and 19, 2022.
Pigeon Creek Bringing THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR To The Sauk
November 2, 2022
The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company will present a one-night only, special event performance of William Shakespeare's 'The Merry Wives of Windsor' at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
CATS On Sale At Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium This Week
November 2, 2022
One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium for three performances, Feb. 17 – 18, 2023, as part of a new North American tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.