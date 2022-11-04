Break The Chain Theatre Company Short Play Festival To Run, November 12-13

Break the Chain Theatre Company, a new and up and coming theatre group aiming to tell the underrepresented stories of people of color in the Detroit community will be opening their season with the "BTC Short Play Festival" running November 12th at 8pm and November 13th at 2pm at Matrix Theatre Company 2730 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216.

The short play festival will be showcasing the work of four playwrights: He's History by Marilyn Zerlak, Lorretta's Crematorium Hour by P.S. Drake, Dickery Pokery by Brandon Urrutia and Choose Your Own Adventure by Kryssy Becker.

The shows will be directed by co-founders of BTC Craig Ester and Maurizio Dominguez as well as Danielle Wright and Meg McNamee, while third Co-founder Alexis Grace Clark takes up the Stage Managing for the production. The local actors involved are: Courtney Olsen, Danielle Wright, Tim Pollack, Aurora Batton, Dinah Tutein, Sage Robinson, Sarah Mertz-Lisecki, and Sasha Joelle Johnson.

From the hilarity of an honest, yet horrible mistake at a Claires and an undertaker's podcast surprise, to the harsh reality of bearing a uterus in today's world and gaining knowledge from the past, these short plays display a wide variety for audiences. All four plays will be performed on both days.

Masks will be required for this event. You may bring your own, or BTC will have masks and other branded t-shirts and buttons for sale in the lobby before and after the shows.

Doors open at 7:30pm on Saturday and 1:30pm on Sunday. Seating is limited. Presale Tickets are $15.00 online (with fees), or $20 cash at the door. Online tickets can be bought at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207635®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F456546511907?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.